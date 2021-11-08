Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 46 new positive cases, up from 45 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,412. The death total is at 653.

It is reported the death was a black man, age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 65 in Hamilton County - down from 79 on Friday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 18 Hamilton County inpatients and 15 patients are in ICU - up from 11 on Friday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,158, which is 98 percent. There are 601 active cases, down from 635 on Friday.

Due to technical issues, the state of Tennessee Health Department will not report updated COVID-19 data on Monday.