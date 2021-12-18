Man, 21, Shot In The 1400 Block Of Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning

A 21-year-old man was shot in the 1400 block of Rossville Avenue early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the location on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim had been involved in a disorder a few minutes prior to the shooting.

The victim said he was attempting to leave the area when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. You can remain anonymous.

A 26-year-old man was shot on Rossville Avenue at the same location near the chicken plant last Jan. 31.