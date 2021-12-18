 Saturday, December 18, 2021 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 21, Shot In The 1400 Block Of Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning

A 21-year-old man was shot in the 1400 block of Rossville Avenue early Saturday morning.
 
At approximately 2:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the location on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Investigators learned that the victim had been involved in a disorder a few minutes prior to the shooting.
 
The victim said he was attempting to leave the area when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.
 
 A 26-year-old man was shot on Rossville Avenue at the same location near the chicken plant last Jan. 31.
 
It happened at just about the same time early on a Saturday morning.


New Apartments On Manufacturers Road Will Be Part Of $220 Million In Tennessee Investment By Charleston Firm

City, County Proceeding With Construction Of 3 Sewage Holding Tanks In $125 Million Project; City To Pay 60% And County 40%


A woman told police she pulled into the Smiles Fuels at 7900 Shallowford Road, parked her car in front of the gas pumps and left her vehicle running. She walked into the store to grab some smokes ... (click for more)

New apartments on Manufacturers Road will be part of $220 million in development planned in Tennessee by a Charleston, S.C. firm. Middle Street Partners will also build two multi-family projects ... (click for more)

The city and county are proceeding with the construction of multiple large sewage treatment holding tanks aimed at curbing periodic sewage overflows into the Tennessee River. Officials said ... (click for more)



A woman told police she pulled into the Smiles Fuels at 7900 Shallowford Road, parked her car in front of the gas pumps and left her vehicle running. She walked into the store to grab some smokes and as she was checking out she looked outside and saw a bald white male was getting into her vehicle. She ran outside and the car pulled out of the parking lot, traveling south on Jenkins ... (click for more)

New apartments on Manufacturers Road will be part of $220 million in development planned in Tennessee by a Charleston, S.C. firm. Middle Street Partners will also build two multi-family projects in Nashville, the Charleston Post and Courier reported. The project at 430 Manufacturers Road near the One North Shore condominiums will include 271 units. An illustration of the ... (click for more)

We're Wasting People As Well As Natural Resources

Both The Wall Street Journal and Commercial Appeal referred to my older sister, June Mann Averyt, as a “grumpy Mother Teresa”. June died of cancer in 2016. At her funeral a stranger approached me saying, “If not for your sister, I would’ve froze to death.” That’s a statement that sticks with you. June began working with the homeless while living in New York City in the 1980s. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One particular Christmas season a long time ago, Santa was getting ready for his annual trip but there were problems everywhere. Four of his elves got sick, and the trainee elves did not produce the toys as fast as the regular ones so Santa was beginning to feel the pressure of being behind schedule. Then Mrs. Claus told Santa that her Mom was coming to visit; this stressed Santa ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Undefeated Record On The Line As #4 Stanford Comes Calling

No. 7/9 Tennessee (9-0) and No. 3/3 Stanford (7-2) face off this weekend for the 38th time, including the 27th clash featuring both teams ranking among the nation's top 10 in at least one of the major polls. The Lady Vols and defending NCAA champion Cardinal, who didn't play last season due to travel restrictions put in place for Stanford because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ... (click for more)

Vols Meet In The Middle To Clash With Memphis

The 18th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team heads to the mid-state for a neutral site clash with the Memphis Tigers on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Brown (play-by-play) ... (click for more)


