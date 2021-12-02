December 4, 2021
December 2, 2021
You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.
There will be ... (click for more)
Police spoke with a woman on West Shepherd Road who said she saw a wanted man at this location. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the man or any warrants for a person by that name. Police ... (click for more)
Claude Finch III, who was arrested by Collegedale Police on Nov. 17 for an alleged sexual assault, has now been charged with stalking another alleged female victim.
The initial incident ... (click for more)
There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga.
To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest.
Chattanooga in Old Photos includes ... (click for more)
Police spoke with a woman on West Shepherd Road who said she saw a wanted man at this location. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the man or any warrants for a person by that name. Police transported the woman to her residence on Talladega Avenue.
* * *
A woman called police and said her Glock 19 9mm handgun was stolen from the La Quinta Inn at 7051 McCutcheon Road. ... (click for more)
Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad.
No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good.
My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise.
As the Eagles ... (click for more)
Doctors call it Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and scientists are convinced about 10 million Americans suffer from what is commonly known as ‘The Winter Blues.’ Now about the last thing I want to write about is SAD and I know some people will not warm to the subject. But those who know me best know that I’ve had a problem with depression for years. I dutifully take two pills ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Vols bounced back from a sputtering start in their previous game and routed Presbyterian on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
One night later, the Tennessee Lady Vols showed more scoring depth in beating Tennessee Tech.
Both teams made progress, which arguably is as important now as results. This portion of a basketball season is crucial for sorting ... (click for more)
Rolling to its second consecutive win of 25 points or more, the No. 11/10 Tennessee women's basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech, 76-48, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee (7-0) has now won nine consecutive games at Thompson-Boling Arena. That is its longest streak of the Kellie Harper era and longest since UT rattled off 11 straight from Feb. 19, 2017, ... (click for more)