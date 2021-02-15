County Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Weather; Some Others Closed And Some Delayed; Courthouse Opens At 10

 Tuesday, February 16, 2021 34.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Monday, February 15, 2021

Due to weather, Hamilton County Schools will be closed Tuesday. This includes HCS at Home.

 

The following School Age Child Care sites will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday: Battle Academy, East Ridge Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, Red Bank Elementary and Westview Elementary.

 

Due to the likelihood of difficult road conditions, Baylor School will be closed on Tuesday. This will be an “snow day” with no classes meeting (in person or virtually). 

 

GPS is also closed Tuesday with classes set to resume on Wednesday.

 

All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to expected inclement weather/road conditions.

Due to impending weather circumstances, Hamilton County General Government Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Hamilton County Register of Deeds Office will be delayed opening two hours Tuesday morning, opening at 10 a.m.

 

All SimplyBank and Community National Bank locations will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Georgia Has 33 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,736 New Cases

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADLEY, CHAD EDWARD 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- DAUGHTERY, DAVID 80 SARAH JANE LANE SUMMERVILLE, 30747 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 33 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,736 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,997. There were 1,736 new cases, as that total reached 792,509 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 53,403, 24 more than Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,875 cases, up 13; 53 deaths; ... (click for more)

More Humility, Less Pride

As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one. This is not merely ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Censorship Stinks

The states of Texas and Florida have taken the lead in what will soon become a mighty march of opposition to censorship on social media. The two states have deep concerns that the liberals who control Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the other media resources have and will choke away any political voices they dislike. As monopolies, this is a direct assault on the Sherman Antitrust ... (click for more)

Another Close One: UTC Beats ETSU, 53-51

UTC and ETSU have quite a history on the basketball court and there have been some classic contests between these two schools. The one at McKenzie Arena on Monday night was just the latest. Chattanooga had won in Johnson City on Feb. 6 when A.J. Caldwell’s last-second 3 provided the winning margin in a 67-65 game. It came down to another last-second 3, but the Buccaneers ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball Falls On The Road At Western Carolina

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team suffered its third-straight road loss after a 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 29-27) decision at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., Sunday evening. Chattanooga falls to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in Southern Conference play following the loss. WCU improves its overall mark to 2-5 and league tally to 2-3. Western Carolina, playing ... (click for more)


