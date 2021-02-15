County Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Weather; Some Others Closed And Some Delayed; Courthouse Opens At 10

Due to weather, Hamilton County Schools will be closed Tuesday. This includes HCS at Home.

The following School Age Child Care sites will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday: Battle Academy, East Ridge Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, Red Bank Elementary and Westview Elementary.

Due to the likelihood of difficult road conditions, Baylor School will be closed on Tuesday. This will be an “snow day” with no classes meeting (in person or virtually).

GPS is also closed Tuesday with classes set to resume on Wednesday.

All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to expected inclement weather/road conditions.

Due to impending weather circumstances, Hamilton County General Government Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Hamilton County Register of Deeds Office will be delayed opening two hours Tuesday morning, opening at 10 a.m.

All SimplyBank and Community National Bank locations will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.