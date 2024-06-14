CHI Memorial And BlueCross Reach Agreement Except For Network S

Latest Headlines

CHI Memorial announced Friday that it has reached a new agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) that will allow BCBST-insured patients with Network P, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid to maintain in-network access to CHI Memorial physicians, nurses, services, and hospitals, including the Chattanooga Heart Institute, outpatient services, and CHI Memorial Medical Group.

In addition, CHI Memorial Health at Home will resume in-network status for these plans effective July 1.

The new agreement with BCBST includes Network P, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid.

However, CHI Memorial officials said, "Unfortunately in early May, BCBST made the decision to remove CHI Memorial from Network S effective July 1, 2024. We will work diligently with each Network S patient to find a solution for them to remain with CHI Memorial and its physicians. Visit KeepCHIMemorial.org to explore these options."

Officials said, "This is a win for our patients, who deserve access to local, high-quality care, and we appreciate their patience as we have worked through this agreement.  

"Our goal in working with BCBST has always been to reach an agreement that puts patients first and protects their access to the providers and services they know and trust. We are glad to have achieved that goal on behalf of our patients.

"We deeply appreciate the trust patients have placed in our team and look forward to continuing to serve them."

