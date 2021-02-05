 Friday, February 5, 2021 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Announces On Friday More 1st And 2nd Dose Vaccine Appointments

Friday, February 5, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 1,093 first dose Pfizer and 1,780 second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

 

New First Dose Appointments

·         Feb. 13 and 17 at the Tennessee Riverpark

 

New Second Dose Appointments

·         Feb. 17 and 18 at the CARTA Bus Barn

 

People in the eligible phases (1a1, 1a2 and adults 70+) are encouraged to visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

 

·         First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·         Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

 

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

 

·         Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

·         Spanish vaccine webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

 

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back. 

 

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.

 

Current Phases/Eligibility 

 

Hamilton County’s vaccine distribution is guided by phases according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current phases will be able to make an appointment.

 

Phase 1a1 includes:

 

·         Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

·         Home health care staff

·         COVID-19 mass testing site staff

·         Student health providers

·         Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

·         (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

·         First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

·         Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

 

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

 

·         Primary care providers and staff

·         Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

·         Pharmacists and staff

·         Patient transport

·         Outpatient therapists

·         Urgent visit center providers and staff

·         Environmental services

·         Oral health providers

·         Behavioral health providers

·         Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

·         Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

 

Age Group Bracket:

 

·         70 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident

·         No specific medical conditions are required

 

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

 

·         Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·         Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·         Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

·         Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·         Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

 

Vaccination Record Card

 

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

 

·         The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·         The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·         The date the second vaccine dose is due 

 

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe.  The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before. 

 

Additional Resources

 

·         Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

·         Download and print the Health Department’s new bilingual poster “COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Information” at this link: https://bit.ly/2YFsVOy

 


Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized,

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 98 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,146. There were 3,620 new cases, as that total reached



Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white female drive to the eastern side of the building. He said the driver of the vehicle then picked up an unknown male from the parking lot. As the two were leaving, he said the man exited the

Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 120 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,651. There were 10 more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, two male and

Opinion

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it

Roy Exum: Why Kids Need Teachers

In Chicago, the teachers are refusing to return to the classrooms, citing union power to the furious mayor. In Philadelphia, Seattle, and in other liberal-controlled cities within states from Virginia to California, teachers are putting 'self' over children who desperately need to be in classrooms, and far better, need a teacher's gift badly. There are mountains of proof that virtual

Sports

San Antonio Region To Host 2021 DI Women’s Basketball Championship

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship. The tournament will feature 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome, the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee announced Friday. "We appreciate the historical significance

Chattanooga FC Showcases City, League By Hosting NISA 2021 Spring Tournament

Earlier this week, NISA announced that their 2021 spring season would begin with a nine team tournament held here in the Scenic City from April 13th-25th. Professional soccer teams from all over the country will descend upon Chattanooga for the two week tournament, and the winner will earn a spot in the semifinal tournament at the end of the spring season. The event will not only


