Health Department Announces Additional 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, And 1c

Friday, March 12, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 4,465 new first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

New First Dose Appointments:

·      March 16 and 17 at Enterprise South Nature Park

·       March 17 at Tennessee Riverpark

·       March 17 at CARTA Bus Barn

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visitvaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

·      First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·       Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

·       Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

·       Spanish vaccine webpage: health.hamiltontn.org/enus/allservices/coronavirus(covid19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back. 

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility 

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan. For a full list of eligible phases, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Current Phases/Eligibility” tab. To see the list in Spanish, visit the Spanish website and scroll to the bottom.

A list of documents an individual may bring to the vaccination site to demonstrate Hamilton County residency or Hamilton County work status are available on the Health Department’sFAQ page in English and on theSpanish Vaccine page in Spanish. No documentation is required to demonstrate Phase 1C status. Minors (16 and 17 year olds) must have a parent/guardian with them to give medical history and consent at the time of vaccination.

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

·       Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·       Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·       Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·       Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both 1st and 2nd dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3caxvL3. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process. 

·       Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·       Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

·      The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·       The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·       The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

Additional Resources

·      Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link:health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

·       Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.

·       Visit the Health Department’s new vaccine FAQ page, updated regularly: health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/frequentlyaskedquestions(faq).aspx

·       The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your COVID-19 questions at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM.


Opinion

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID’s Cost In Kids

Hobbs, New Mexico, is a sleepy yet proud town of about 40,000 and sits in the southern corner of the state. It’s less than 10 miles from the Texas border and a 30-minute car ride from Denver City, TX, or Seminole, TX, depending on which fork in the road you take, and “Hobbs hot” is what happens when two-thirds of the year its over 90 degrees most days and it's extremely rare to ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Netters Open SoCon Play At The Citadel

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team is riding a three-match winning streak into Southern Conference play at The Citadel this weekend. The Mocs open league action on Sunday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) in Charleston, S.C. "The team is looking forward to our first SoCon match of the year at The Citadel," stated UTC head coach Chuck Merzbacher . ... (click for more)

Rick Barnes Fields Questions As Vols Head Into SEC Tournament

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom to preview the Vols postseason prospects. On how much it would mean to win an SEC title: "I think any time you can win a championship it means a lot. I think it sets teams apart. People recognize champions. As time goes by, they'll bring back champions. To say championships aren't ... (click for more)


