Police Blotter: Police Check Out Burning Of Several Large Trees At 2 Locations; Home Invasion Turned Out To Be Just Different Bark By Family Dog

Two large trees at 4001 Highland Ave. were set on fire by some unknown flammable liquid, and police also saw smoke coming from the railroad tracks located across from 4026 Chandler Ave. The fire department arrived and put the fire out on Highland Avenue while police investigated the smoke on Chandler Avenue where they found two more large trees on fire. The arson investigator was going to look into this incident.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on Roanoke Avenue where a woman reported her brother was arguing with her and she wanted him to leave. The man told the officer his sister had his W2 tax papers on the passenger seat of her car and would not give them to him. The officer looked in the window of the vehicle the man kept pointing to and did not observe any papers where he kept saying they were. The man was picked up by his mother and left the area without incident.



* * *

A woman told police she had just rear-ended another vehicle on Wheeler Avenue and her purse was stolen while she was on the scene. Police said the woman was heavily intoxicated and did not provide police any information about a possible suspect. She said her grey purse with her debit card, her son's Social Security card and her key fob were stolen.

* * *

Three bags - one brown, one gray backpack, and one gray utility bag - were found at 1920 Chestnut St. in a parking lot. Police said they appeared to have been gone through. Information found in the bags indicated who they belonged to and police attempted to contact them, but were unsuccessful.

* * *

One of the doors at an abandoned gas station was seen open at 7019 Hwy 153. Police walked through the building to make sure no one was still inside.

* * *

An officer noticed a Honda minivan backed into a pull-in on Raider Lane between the Tire Discounters and railroad tracks. The officer didn't observe or find anyone around the vehicle. Attempts to locate and contact the owner proved futile. The vehicle did not come back stolen. The officer said the vehicle is suspicious because the pull-in backs up to private property, the Baylor School campus.

* * *

A woman told police she started her laundry at a laundromat at 4400 Highway 58 around 1 a.m. She started her laundry and drove home, where she fell asleep until the next morning. She returned to the laundromat and found her clothing gone. Police watched camera footage with the owner and saw that during the middle of the night a couple of possible homeless individuals were in the laundromat and digging through the trash. The man that retrieved the woman's laundry had brown hair and was wearing a red T-shirt. Police were unable to get a clear photo of his face.

* * *

A man came into the Colony 13 in Northgate Mall and tried to buy a bag with hundred dollar bills but when the cashier checked the bills to make sure they were real, the man took them back and said he wanted to pay with a card, then left the store and the mall. The suspect had thick dreads and was wearing a black, white and red jacket with red sweatpants. Police walked through the mall trying to locate the man but could not.

* * *

A woman told police she believes a McDonald's delivery truck backed into her vehicle at 1117 E 3rd St. She noticed the damage after the truck left. She said the truck pulled on the side near the drive-through window in which her vehicle was parked in the same area. There was no one who witnessed this incident and the woman did not see the delivery truck hit her vehicle.

* * *

An unoccupied vehicle was reported at 900 Carter St., sitting in the far left lane of travel with front end damage. Police called for a tow to have the vehicle removed from the interstate. The vehicle was towed by A1 Towing.

* * *

A man called police to help him unlock his car after he had locked the keys inside.

* * *

A woman called police to say her rental car had been stolen outside her house on E. 4th Street She said she rented the vehicle from Enterprise Rental Car and it was a silver 2020 Nissan Altima. The vehicle had a handicap placard hanging from the rear view mirror and the keys are with the vehicle. A black Samsung phone was located on the ground where the vehicle was parked and may be the suspect's.

* * *

A man and woman were asked to leave Circle K at 712 Signal Mountain Road. The clerk said they were hanging out at the store to intimidate her.

* * *

A white Ford Crown Victoria was completely engulfed in flames at a residence on S. Kelly St. Fire responded to the scene and put the fire out. An arson investigator responded to the scene and will do a follow-up on the incident. A1 Towing responded to the scene and transported the vehicle.

* * *

Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6911 Discovery Dr. at the VW Plant, 8005 VW Drive. It was parked and unoccupied. The vehicle appeared to have been sitting since its initial theft based on the rust on the brakes. VW security met police at the recovery location and will be reviewing the security system to see if any footage was captured on the suspect parking the vehicle.

* * *

A woman at 8005 Volkswagen Dr. told police someone broke into her vehicle and stole headphones and three boxes of cigarettes. The suspect also burned the inside of the vehicle, passenger front side. She said her vehicle was unlocked. Volkswagen security will attempt to watch video and follow up with police.

* * *

A man on McBrien Road said his vehicle had been entered and his gun (pistol) and sunglasses had been taken. He said there were no signs of forced entry or damage but he's fairly certain he left the vehicle locked.

* * *

A woman on Sylvan Drive called police saying she wanted her husband to leave because they were having an argument. The husband wasn't asked to leave because it is his home, but did agree to go for an hour or so to cool down.

* * *

Police were called to Blackbird Lane after a woman said there had been a home invasion. She called because her dogs barked in a way that was not normal and it made her believe there was someone in the house. No one else was in the house.