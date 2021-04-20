 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Diverse Transition Team To Help Guide Mayor Tim Kelly In Filling Administration Posts

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced the formation of his transition team, which will help guide the process of filling positions in his mayoral administration.

Officials said the transition team "will play a critical role in identifying, interviewing, and advising Mayor Kelly on the selection of appointees who will help write Chattanooga’s next chapter."

The mayor said, “I’m excited to announce that we’ve built a transition team that represents every corner of our great city, and I’m ready to get to work assembling a government that mirrors the city it serves.”

The committee includes Angela Garcia, Barry Large, Brent Goldberg, Bryan Johnson, Candy Johnson, Carla Leslie, Charlie Brock, Chris Sands, David Steele, Don Aho, Donna McConnico, Dr. Mary Lambert, Edna Varner, Ernest Reid, J. Wayne Cropp, James McKissic, Jefferson Herring, Jelena Butler, Joda Thongnopnua, Kathy Lennon, Keeli Crewe, Kim Shumpert, Kristie Wilder, Lakweshia Ewing, Maeghan Jones, Mark Hite, Melissa Blevins, Monty Bruell, Paul McDaniel, Ron Harr, Scott Wilson, Sean-Paul Kimball, Stacy Lightfoot, Susan Rich, Pastor Ternae Jordan, Sr., Terry Ladd, Daniela Peterson, and Valoria Armstrong.

Officials said, "Charlie Brock, Candy Johnson and Pastor Ternae Jordan, Sr., will serve as co-chairs of the inclusive team, which was designed to be representative of Chattanooga’s residents, in both lived experience and demographics." 


April 20, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 20, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 19, 2021

Tim Kelly Sworn In At The Tivoli As New Mayor Of Chattanooga; Some Downtown Streets Briefly Close For Inaugural Parade


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, STEPHEN 2906 TODER LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

Tim Kelly was sworn in on Monday morning as the new mayor of Chattanooga. He said, "The goals for this week are survival. It's a six day transition, so there's going to be a lot on our plate. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, STEPHEN 2906 TODER LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BENFORD, KEYCHE A 2602 DODSON AVE APT A. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION --- BLANCETT, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mr. Coolidge Fought The Good Fight

The Chattanooga High School Alumni Association extends our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Coolidge. He was a member of the CHS Class of 1939 and a true Dynamo for life. RIP, Mr. Coolidge, you surely fought the good fight. When the Alumni Association decided to establish a CHS Hall of Fame it was also determined to create a special honor, first person chosen for the Hall ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Impeach Maxine Waters

I neither cared nor had interest when the squirrelies in Washington tried to impeach former President Donald Trump. I can see reason, particularly in his last days as he grew into a flaming temper tantrum, but the lies and character assassinations were coming so furiously, and the fact they were fueled by personal hatred, was not just wrong but guaranteed failure in both efforts ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors