 Monday, May 24, 2021 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


AccuWeather Says Summer Will Arrive Early As Heat Wave Sets In On Southeast

Monday, May 24, 2021
Temperatures have already been on the rise over the past few days across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer level heat and humidity, some of which could break some daily records for late May.

As a slow-moving storm brought cold air and snow to parts of the West and severe storms in the Plains over the weekend, heat has been pumped into much of the eastern U.S. over the past several days. As high pressure remains over the area this week, the heat will persist, leading to a full-fledged heat wave.
High temperatures will climb well into the 90s and some communities will challenge daily high temperature records for late-May. A few hot spots may approach the 100-degree mark.

"The heat will challenge daily record highs for several days in a row in cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh with afternoon highs around or even slightly above what they normally peak at in July or August," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Places like Savanah and Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee, will also be in the midst of the heat wave through much of the week.

For many, the heat will peak Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the greatest chance for temperatures to break daily record highs. However, a bit farther northwest, from Nashville into the Ohio Valley, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days before the heat is trimmed.

Thursday is forecast to be one of the hottest days of the week in Atlanta, when the record high of 95 will be challenged set way back in 1916. On Wednesday, Raleigh is expected to challenge their record high for that day of 94 set just a couple of years ago in 2019.

Columbia, South Carolina, could challenge record highs for four consecutive days from Tuesday to Friday. The records to beat are 101 on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday, 99 on Thursday and 101 on Friday. Columbia is currently forecast to reach well into the 90s on all four days.

As the actual temperatures will soar this week, AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures will climb even higher, adding to the heat, as well as the hazards that can come from it.

“While temperatures will resemble mid-summer, and humidity will increase some, humidity will still remain relatively low compared to mid-summer. This will help keep RealFeel Temperatures from climbing even higher, but those spending time outdoors will still need to be careful to protect against heat-related illness,” Mr. Pydynowski said.

While temperatures will peak in the 90s for many each afternoon, RealFeel Temperatures will top out in the 100s for many of the same areas as the combination of sunshine, light winds and some humidity make it feel even hotter.

Those who will be spending time outdoors when the heat is most intense, from the late morning to mid-afternoon hours, will want to make sure to take necessary precautions like staying well hydrated, taking frequent breaks, staying in shaded areas as much as possible as well as using proper protection to prevent sunburn.

The UV index will be very high (UV index of 8 to 10) to even extreme (UV index of 11+) for some. At these levels, damage to exposed and unprotected skin can occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes of exposure during the middle of the day when the sun is highest.

Many are aware of the frequent warnings during heat waves of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. However, not taking proper precautions against sun exposure can also lead to conditions such as sun poisoning.

May 24, 2021

AccuWeather Says Summer Will Arrive Early As Heat Wave Sets In On Southeast

May 24, 2021

No Mask Requirement For The Fully Vaccinated At CSCC

May 24, 2021

A 2nd State Driver's License Office In Chattanooga Closes Due To COVID-19 Issues


Temperatures have already been on the rise over the past few days across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer ... (click for more)

On May 14, the Tennessee Board of Regents followed the guidance released from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on campus. Effective immediately, all Cleveland ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles said Monday he had just learned that the state driver’s license office on Bonny Oaks Drive will be closed until June 1 due to COVID-related issues. The Dayton ... (click for more)



Breaking News

AccuWeather Says Summer Will Arrive Early As Heat Wave Sets In On Southeast

Temperatures have already been on the rise over the past few days across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer level heat and humidity, some of which could break some daily records for late May. As a slow-moving storm brought cold air and snow to parts of the West and severe storms in the ... (click for more)

No Mask Requirement For The Fully Vaccinated At CSCC

On May 14, the Tennessee Board of Regents followed the guidance released from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on campus. Effective immediately, all Cleveland State Community College sites will reflect these same guidelines. Cleveland State is not making vaccinations mandatory for anyone one on campus or off-site centers, however; the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Pick My Heroes For Me - And Response

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Wild Geese’ Poem

Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “ Mind you, ... (click for more)

Sports

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors