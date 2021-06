Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR-MORALES, RUDY BENITO

NO FIXED ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BEACH, MARQUEL JOVON

1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064137

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BUGGS, NIA VICTORIA

3611 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALLOWAY, JAMES FRANKLIN

1508 ARLINGTON AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

DENT, GABRIEL AARON

9706 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL

HOMELESS POPE, 30114

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

7954 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

HARRIS, GLENN TYLER

10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN

9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR Ooltewah, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HOFFMAN, ARUTHUR AUGUSTINE

703 LEAD MINE VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLLAND, MONICA MICHELLE

5865 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

NELSON, KEASHA R

765 NELSON LANE HOMELESS PIONEER, 37847

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

RAMIREZ-VASQUEZ, UBALDO

1612 CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

SMITH, DOMINIQUE ANTWOINE

2021 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

SMITH, DYLAN SETH

106 D ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

STEELE, ROBERT JASON

48 JAY HARDY RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

STEWART, ALEX OLAN EUGENE

2025 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

TOWNSEND, TRAVIYELL CAURDELL

119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113760

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

---

TURNER, TYLER WAYNE

2502 YORK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY

FELONY EVADING ARREST

---

WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY

304 WALMART DRIVE LOT 3 SODDY DAISY, 373795439

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY