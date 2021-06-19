 Saturday, June 19, 2021 74.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Search Continues For 5-Year-Old Summer Wells; TBI Says Circumstances Around Disappearance "Very Much Under Investigation"

Saturday, June 19, 2021

There was a statewide call out for rescue personnel in the continuing search for five-year-old Summer Wells, who went missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on Wednesday.

At the same time, a TBI spokesperson said that “the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance are very much under investigation.”

Authorities have received over a hundred tips.

There have been air and land searches in the difficult terrain that includes many ponds and creeks around Ben Hill Road.

A makeshift memorial has been set up at a church near Summer's home with balloons and flowers  placed in the prayer garden.



June 19, 2021

Search Continues For 5-Year-Old Summer Wells; TBI Says Circumstances Around Disappearance "Very Much Under Investigation"

June 19, 2021

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 17 More Deaths

June 19, 2021

Man With Felony Record Gets 58-Month Federal Prison Sentence After Being Found With A Gun And Drugs At Cleveland Motel


There was a statewide call out for rescue personnel in the continuing search for five-year-old Summer Wells, who went missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on Wednesday. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,404. There are 303 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A man with a felony record has been given a 58-month federal prison sentence after being found with a gun and drugs at a Cleveland motel. Daniel Ray Stinnett appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Search Continues For 5-Year-Old Summer Wells; TBI Says Circumstances Around Disappearance "Very Much Under Investigation"

There was a statewide call out for rescue personnel in the continuing search for five-year-old Summer Wells, who went missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on Wednesday. At the same time, a TBI spokesperson said that “the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance are very much under investigation.” Authorities have received over a hundred ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 17 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,404. There are 303 new cases, as that total reaches 900,938 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 64,605, which is an increase of 52 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,891 cases; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: My Dad Was The Definition Of What A Father Should Be

Charles Freudenberg was the definition of a dad. “What you saw was what he was.” Tthat’s the way I would best describe my father. Charles Freudenberg never tried to impress anyone. He always wore a white shirt, tie and hi top spit shined boots to work. When not working you’d usually see Dad in blue jeans with a white sweat shirt and hi top boots. Dad very rarely purchased new ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Mississippi’s Lee Sanderlin finished dead-last in his fantasy football pool with his buddies and, per the rules, had to spent 24 straight hours inside a neighborhood Waffle House to discipline his mind for the 2021 season. However, there was a proviso – for every waffle that Lee ate an hour would be deducted from the 24-hours at the restaurant. He ate two waffles when he got ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Baseball Coach Vitello Named National Coach Of Year By NCBWA

T. 03 Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been named the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Mike Martin National Coach of the Year, the organization announced on Friday. Coach Vitello becomes just the second head coach in program history to earn National Coach of the Year honors, joining legendary Vols' skipper Rod Delmonico, who was named ... (click for more)

Vol Fans Invited To College World Series Watch Party Sunday At Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia. Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors