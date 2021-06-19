Search Continues For 5-Year-Old Summer Wells; TBI Says Circumstances Around Disappearance "Very Much Under Investigation"

There was a statewide call out for rescue personnel in the continuing search for five-year-old Summer Wells, who went missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on Wednesday.

At the same time, a TBI spokesperson said that “the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance are very much under investigation.”

Authorities have received over a hundred tips.

There have been air and land searches in the difficult terrain that includes many ponds and creeks around Ben Hill Road.

A makeshift memorial has been set up at a church near Summer's home with balloons and flowers placed in the prayer garden.



