Police Blotter: Don't Mess With This Elderly Couple In A Road Rage; George At The Microtel Is Consummate Hacker

A man at the Kankus Gas Station on Market Street reported a road rage incident that happened on Highway 27 south. The man said he was traveling south on Signal Mountain Road near the Baylor School entrance and was attempting to change lanes towards the right so that he could go up the ramp which merges onto Highway 27 South, but when he changed lanes a silver Chevy

Impala that was behind him also changed at the same time, then the elderly female driver flipped him off with her middle finger and then sped around his car on the left side allowing the elderly male front seat passenger a chance to flip the finger at him as well. The man said this angered him so he increased his speed and caught back up to the Impala and returned the middle finger gesture back to them as he passed by the couple. After several lane changes and erratic driving, the front seat male passenger raised up a black semi-automatic pistol into the air, but he did not point the weapon at the man nor did he make any actions towards the driver to put him in fear of his life. The man who is a registered gun owner thinks the unknown person brandished the weapon as a gesture for him to stay away. He said he backed off and slowed down allowing the suspect vehicle bearing a Tennessee tag to drive away. The complainant did not want to prosecute the elderly couple for the incident, but he did want a report on file documenting what had occurred.

* * *

A man on Gateway Avenue said someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle overnight. He said he was notified by the apartment management of the incident but he did not go into detail.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road said her vehicle was parked near the baseball field and a baseball

landed on her windshield. This caused the window to shatter ($1,000).

* * *

A man on Bennett Avenue appeared to be intoxicated with the smell of alcohol coming from him. He told police he got into a verbal argument with his wife, but it didn't become physical. His wife had already left the home before police arrived and it was confirmed by his step-daughter and his

next-door neighbor. Police assisted the man into his home by making contact with his step-daughter to let him inside. The man had accidentally locked himself out of the home.

* * *

Police stopped a gray Chevrolet Impala on Roanoke Avenue with an expired Georgia temporary tag. The officer spoke with the driver who said he was still paying on the car, and the dealer wasn't giving him updated tags. The man had a passenger with a recent leg injury. Both men provided ID without issue. The driver said that he had not yet gotten insurance on the vehicle, since it wasn't 100 percent in his name yet. The officer explained the law regarding financial responsibility, and he said he was unaware of the full content of the law. He was given a verbal warning for the expired tag and released without issue.

* * *

A man and woman were driving on River Street when he passed a parked Range Rover that proceeded to pull out in front of him. The man said he and the unknown driver exchange verbal arguments. The man said he started to leave but then turned around and proceeded to yell at the unknown individual more. The man said the unknown individual proceeded to exit his vehicle and

approach his vehicle in an aggressive manner. The man then left. The man said he did not want to press any charges. The unknown individual and the Range Rover were no longer there for officers to attempt contact.

* * *

A man on Museum Street said the dealership in which he bought the car from refused to provide the location of his stolen vehicle despite having a theft report. He called his dealership and had police speak to an employee who provided a GPS location on Tennessee Avenue. Police contacted dispatch who sent units to that location trying to find the stolen vehicle but were unsuccessful. Police contacted the victim by phone and left a message. The vehicle was later recovered by the East Ridge Police Department on Ringgold Road. The vehicle was abandoned. East Ridge Police did not mention if any of the other items stolen were recovered.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway said her wallet had been stolen. While police were getting her information her sister found her wallet in her vehicle.

* * *

Officers were on Wheeler Avenue and heard a verbal disorder in a parking lot. They saw a woman wearing a white shirt run away and a vehicle drive away. Officers spoke with a third person who said her sister and her sister's girlfriend were in a verbal disorder. The sister put officers on the phone with a woman who said police could call her "Sierra" and that she and her girlfriend were in a verbal disorder and the girlfriend went into an apartment on Arlington Avenue. Officers got a phone number for "Sierra" but it has no coplink history.

* * *

A man on St. Elmo Avenue said he last saw his two bikes around 9 p.m. the previous night and they were left outside secured with cable locks. This morning around 8 a.m. he discovered that the cables were cut and both bikes were gone. He said that he is checking with the landlord to see if he possibly has a ring doorbell camera around there.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious man lying in the grass on Gunbarrel Road. He is an area homeless man and he was sleeping in the grass area. He did not have any warrants and was sent on his way.

* * *

An employee at Lowe's on Gunbarrel Road said a man entered the business, selected a Bosch brand tool set and exited the business without paying for it. The suspect was seen getting into a white Hyundai with a Tennessee license plate. He was described as 5'6", 165 pounds. in his mid 20's, wearing a red sleeve-less T-shirt and had tattoos. The tag is registered to an auto sales car lot out of Georgetown.

* * *

A man on Cherry Street said that while he was shooting pool between 2-3 a.m. at the Chattanooga Billiards Club someone stole his Apple iphone 11. He said he contacted Verizon and they have locked the phone. At 6 a.m. he used "find my phone" and it showed to be in the area of Brookfield Avenue.

* * *

A woman on Frazier Avenue said her husband left their vehicle parked on the street around 12:15 p.m. He called her around 12:50 p.m. and told her that when he got back out to the vehicle, he discovered damage on the driver side. She said the side mirror was broken and there were scratches on the door. There is no proof at this time of how the damage was done or if it was intentional or accidental. No estimates have been done yet.

* * *

Property management for a residence on Stratman Circle reported a rock had been thrown through a window of an empty rental home.

* * *

A man on Appling Street called police to turn in his deceased mother's Rohm RG23 .22 caliber revolver. He said he had no use for it and did not want it. The firearm was not reported stolen. The firearm and gun form will be turned into CPD property division.

* * *

An officer stopped a gray Kia Optima on Jackson Street with a temporary tag for registration violation. The driver had a warrant out of Georgia for probation violation. She said she was working to get her registration taken care of and that she was traveling to this address only.

* * *



A man on McCutcheon Road said he has been having issues with a man who is also staying at the Microtel. He said the other man had hacked into his phone and is threatening him by doing so. He said the man was named George but didn't have any further information on him. He said he has had 20 phones hacked in a short amount of time. He would like the incident documented but said he did not feel threatened in any way.