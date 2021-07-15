Man Winds Up Getting Killed After Approaching Another Vehicle And Assaulting Driver On Hickory Valley Road

A man wound up getting killed on Wednesday night after assaulting a man in another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident on Hickory Valley Road.

The victim was identified as Travis Peyson, 44.

Police said at approximately 9:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Hickory Valley Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries. Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim and suspect were stopped at a traffic light when the victim approached the suspect and began physically assaulting him as he sat in his vehicle.

During the assault, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Investigators found multiple witnesses who corroborated the suspect's account of the events.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The case is pending further investigation and review with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office.