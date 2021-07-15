 Thursday, July 15, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Winds Up Getting Killed After Approaching Another Vehicle And Assaulting Driver On Hickory Valley Road

Thursday, July 15, 2021
A man wound up getting killed on Wednesday night after assaulting a man in another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident on Hickory Valley Road.
 
The victim was identified as Travis Peyson, 44.
 
Police said at approximately 9:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Hickory Valley Road.
 
Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim and suspect were stopped at a traffic light when the victim approached the suspect and began physically assaulting him as he sat in his vehicle.
 
During the assault, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.
 
Investigators found multiple witnesses who corroborated the suspect's account of the events.
 
At this time, no charges have been filed. The case is pending further investigation and review with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous

July 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 14, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

July 14, 2021

U.S. Department Of Education Approves Tennessee’s Plan For Use Of Stimulus Funds For Schools; Distributes Remaining $830 Million To State


BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON 915 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CARTER, BRONATHON L POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY 07/14/2021 1 CHURCH, KIMBERLY ... (click for more)

The U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON 915 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN 9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CARTER, BRONATHON L POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY 07/14/2021 1 CHURCH, KIMBERLY DENISE SPEEDING 07/14/2021 2 CHURCH, KIMBERLY DENISE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 07/14/2021 1 STAMPER, CORDELL MAURICE CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 07/14/2021 1 DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY CRIMINAL ... (click for more)

Opinion

Justin Robertson For Superintendent Is A Wonderful Idea - And Response

What a wonderful idea from a school board member - Justin Robertson for HCDE Superintendent. It is so tiresome watching these cycles of management shipped in from out of town. Look, these job shoppers don’t really love Hamilton County, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Hamilton County Schools come the traveling CEO job seekers to impose their political ideology on us. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: George Floyd Mural KO’ed

There is an ages-old axiom that states, “Thunder makes the noise, but lightning does the work.” So, venture with me to Toledo, Ohio, where a huge and magnificent mural of the departed George Floyd was painted on a brick wall of what was once – rather ironically -- known as Mugshots bar. At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Doppler radar at TV station WTCG showed a lightning strike ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Score Late To Earn 2-1 Win

The Red Wolves were back home once again on Wednesday night to play host to South Georgia Tormenta FC in a rematch from earlier in the 2021 campaign when the Red Wolves fell to a 1-0 defeat in Statesboro. The Red Wolves would score late to earn the 2-1 win. After three straight draws, Obleda and the squad came out motivated in the first half, sporting an intense, high-pressing ... (click for more)

Fall Softball League Registration Announced By Youth And Family Development

The Chattanooga Department of Youth and Family Development has announced registration for its Fall Adult Slowpitch Softball Leagues. According to sources they are emphasizing the registration of women’s team. Prospective teams should call Richard West at (423) 643-6055 to register their teams. Other leagues will include mens. womens, and co-ed, along with Rainbow (five homeruns ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors