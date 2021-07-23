 Saturday, July 24, 2021 Weather

Random Act Of Violence In Dalton Leads To 25 Year Prison Sentence

Friday, July 23, 2021
Christopher Lamont Swanson, Jr.
Christopher Lamont Swanson, Jr.

Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris on Friday sentenced Christopher Lamont Swanson, Jr., 35, formerly of 203 Jordan St., Tunnel Hill, to serve a total of 25 years in prison, the maximum allowed, for aggravated battery upon a person over the age of 65 and for possession of a knife during the commission of the crime. 

 

Swanson, represented by Summerville attorney Steve Miller, had entered a guilty plea to all charges without any negotiated plea agreement with the state. 

 

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Baxter who played a store surveillance video of the crime for Judge Morris prior to sentencing.  Swanson and the victim, Richard Comer, 77, also of Tunnel Hill, were both standing in line at the Mapco gas station in Tunnel Hill.  The two men did not know each other nor was there any prior dispute or even conversation between them prior to the attack. 

 

Swanson approached Comer from behind, grabbed him and pulled his head back then slashed his throat causing permanent injury to his throat and vocal cords.  Comer defended himself from further attacks until Swanson fled the store.  Comer, a local pastor and missionary was present for sentencing and described to the court how this one act of random violence had changed his life and caused him to live in fear while Swanson was out on bond. 

 

He stated further that he did not know how close he came to death until after surgery when he received more information during a follow up visit with the surgeon.  Nevertheless, he told the judge that he prayed for God to change Swanson’s heart.  A prior sentencing date had to be postponed in part because Comer was on a mission trip and unavailable. 

 

The incident occurred on May 29, 2020 and Swanson was arrested the following month on June 17.  Swanson denied any memory of the incident stating that he had been using Xanax and heroin at the time. 

 

Swanson was granted a bond by Magistrate Court and released on June 23.  Thereafter, it was determined that he had given a false address on his bond paper when he failed to appear for arraignment last November.  Judge Morris issued a bench warrant for his failure to appear and he was rearrested in February of this year following an investigation by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Murray County and Catoosa County Sheriff’s Offices.  Swanson was located in Tennessee and extradited back to Georgia.  He has remained in custody without bond since that time. 

 

Swanson had no prior felony record, but had been previously arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license. 

 

Baxter argued at sentencing that stranger-on-stranger violence of this type is extremely rare and warrants harsh punishment.  While Swanson had a history of drug use he was found competent during a pre-trial psychological evaluation and admitted that he knew what he was doing.  Judge Morris stated from the bench that she had an obligation to protect the community and that this was “the most shocking crime she’s seen in 20 years on the bench.”


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRIOS, BENCION 1718 S CREST MANOR LAN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II --- BATTEN, KRISTEN LEIGH 8315 LADY SLIPPER RD CHATTANOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FAILURE ... (click for more)

18-Year-Old Receives 85 Years For Armed Robbery, Gang Activity At Dalton

Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris on Frid, ay sentenced Alexandro Agapito Perez-Lucas, 18, formerly of 1106 Nelson St., Dalton, to serve a total of 85 years in prison with the first 20 years to be served without the possibility of parole. Perez-Lucas was convicted by a Whitfield County jury on July 2 following a three-day trial of armed robbery, false imprisonment, ... (click for more)

Can The Braves Moniker Be Saved?

Since 1912 the predecessors of the current Atlanta baseball team have been called the “Braves” in Boston and Milwaukee prior to arriving at the Georgia capital in 1966. Although the keeping of the image of an Indian is in danger, the main opposition is not that of Native Americans, but are primarily both political activists and also dedicated supporters of a great Hall of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hurray for the weekly edition of The Saturday Funnies but as we put together this week’s quiz, it dawned on us that there is just one more edition before our children resume classes. We hope the weekly quiz we added this summer has been a fun part of Saturday’s giggles. We do not actually write The Funnies. They are spawned by the funny emails we get each week from our Internet ... (click for more)

'Bulldog' Mack Comes Home, Thrills Fans As Member Of World Famous Globetrotters

The point guard took the tip-off, but didn’t dribble the ball up court while calling out a set. Instead, he did his best impression of 1997 Peyton Manning, and fired a strike to a teammate downcourt, As a thrilled audience looked on, the recipient flipped it to “Bulldog,” who cocked back his arm and detonated on the rim. Chandler “Bulldog” Mack was home………by some measure, ... (click for more)

Heartbreaking Defeat: Lookouts Lose Fourth Straight

The Chattanooga Lookouts came into Friday night’s game with the Birmingham Barons on a three-game losing streak, dropping those games by not-so-close scores of 3-0, 17-9 and 10-5. A fourth straight defeat was much closer. For all practical purposes, the Lookouts should have won before 4,615 fans, but unfortunately, close doesn’t count in AA baseball. The Barons took over first ... (click for more)


