County Mayor Coppinger Names Political Treasurer For 2022 Election; Has $55,388 On Hand

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has named a campaign treasurer for the 2022 election.

He said in a filing with the Election Office that Roy Kincer will be the treasurer.

County Mayor Coppinger said he has $55,388 on hand.

The county mayor recently worked out a $16 million deal for the county to buy almost 2,200 acres at McDonald Farm at Sale Creek. That will be a major development project in the coming years.

The earliest date a candidate can pick up paperwork to run for the 2022 elections is Dec. 20, and that is only the candidates for the May 3 primary. There are some who have appointed treasurers so they can start accepting contributions in anticipation of the primary.



Austin Garrett, who Sheriff Jim Hammond has named as his heir apparent, has raised $51,523.

Greg Beck and Joe Graham, who lost their County Commission seats four years ago, are raring to run again.

Mr. Beck named Riley Walker as treasurer. He will oppose incumbent Katherlyn Geter in District 5.

Joe Graham, who lost to David Sharpe in District 6, said he has raised $8,969.

Jeffery Crim has named a political treasurer for District 8 seat - the post held by Tim Boyd.

Jeff Eversole listed his interest in County Commission District 9. Steve Highlander was recently named to that seat after Chester Bankston moved.

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry has named his son, attorney Gary Henry, as campaign treasurer for the 2022 race.

Register Marc Gravitt and Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean are expected to make new bids to stay in office.

Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler said he has raised $12,325 for re-election.

Melody Shekari has named a treasurer for a contest for City Court judge. The Democrat previously ran for the House District 28 seat. City Judges Russell Bean and Sherry Paty have not made a filing yet.

The last city judge race was in 2014.