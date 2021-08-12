Meetings At City Hall To Go Back To Virtual Format Due To New COVID Surge

 Thursday, August 12, 2021 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Exercising an abundance of caution and citing increased community spread of the COVID-19 virus, Mayor Tim Kelly will issue an Executive Order on Friday requiring the return of a virtual format for all meetings inside Chattanooga City Hall.

 

Per discussion with City Council Chairman Chip Henderson, the City Council Assembly Room will also have limited seating available for the public effective Tuesday.

Because seating will be limited, City Council meetings will similarly return to a hybrid format so that citizens can join virtually.

“Our local area continues to experience increases in new COVID-19 infections and low - though slowly increasing - vaccination rates,” said Dr. Mary Lambert, Director of Community Health. “Our team continues to work on vaccine education and outreach so that we can safely return to being with one another in-person.”

Health officials on noted a potential COVID exposure from a recently held, large-group meeting at City Hall. That has generated a shift in approach to any in-person meetings needed to conduct city business. 

City staff and visitors will continue to wear a mask or facial covering while moving within city buildings, in accordance with Mayor Kelly’s “masks in motion” policy issued July 30. Community centers will also remain closed for the foreseeable future with the exception of any public COVID vaccination events held there.

“We will continue to follow CDC guidance related to meetings and other events,” said Dr. Lambert. “Challenges are presented when a mix of unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals attend City Hall meetings and events, requiring a layering of prevention strategies—until our vaccination rate increases, and our local rate-of-increase in infections starts to go down.”

Chattanooga City Council meetings occur every Tuesday in the Assembly Room of the John P. Franklin, Sr. City Council Building, where attendees can make a public comment on matters within the City’s jurisdiction. Members of the public can learn how to participate virtually in City Council proceedings, including a live YouTube stream, by visiting chattanooga.gov/city-council.

Find out when and where to get a free and safe COVID-19 vaccine by reviewing the Calendar of Vaccination Events at vax.hamiltontn.gov, or by calling 423-209-8383. Vaccinated Chattanoogans are eligible to win weekly prizes (including $1,000 cash) by registering online with the Mayor’s Vax 4 Cash initiative at sweepstakes.chattanooga.gov.



