Signal Mountain Home Badly Damaged By Fallen Tree Tuesday Morning

A Signal Mountain home was badly damaged by a fallen tree Tuesday morning.

At 11:55 a.m., a 911 call was received reporting a very large tree had fallen on top of a house at 404 Signal Mountain Road. The callers advised they were not sure if anyone was home.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a massive tree on a house. Firefighters quickly conducted search and rescue efforts to find any survivors.

The homeowners were not home but two dogs were rescued from inside the residence.

Signal Mountain Fire Chief, Eric Mitchell, reported the 2300-square foot home was potentially destroyed.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS is on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.