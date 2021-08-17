 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Signal Mountain Home Badly Damaged By Fallen Tree Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
  • - photo by Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain Fire Department
  • - photo by Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain Fire Department
  • - photo by Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain Fire Department

A Signal Mountain home was badly damaged by a fallen tree Tuesday morning.

At 11:55 a.m., a 911 call was received reporting a very large tree had fallen on top of a house at 404 Signal Mountain Road. The callers advised they were not sure if anyone was home.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a massive tree on a house. Firefighters quickly conducted search and rescue efforts to find any survivors.

The homeowners were not home but two dogs were rescued from inside the residence.

Signal Mountain Fire Chief, Eric Mitchell, reported the 2300-square foot home was potentially destroyed.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS is on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.



August 17, 2021

City Council members appear favorable to allowing 13 acres of Montague Park to be used for multi-use fields under the CFC soccer group - despite opposition from some involved with the adjacent ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 221 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 50,731. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 533 in the county. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 19,044. There are 4,257 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



City Council Members Appear Favorable To Multi-Use Fields At Montague Park

City Council members appear favorable to allowing 13 acres of Montague Park to be used for multi-use fields under the CFC soccer group - despite opposition from some involved with the adjacent Sculpture Fields. Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "I think it's great for art and life to be together. I may get some letters, but I don't care." Chairman Chip Henderson spoke about a ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 63 In ICU, 213 Hospitalized From COVID, But No New Deaths

Hamilton County had 221 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 50,731. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 533 in the county. There are 213 patients hospitalized and 63 are in intensive care units. This is the third highest number of COVID patients in ICU since the pandemic began. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Mike Carter Rightly Killed Emissions Testing

"No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth!" - Ronald Reagan If we had a glimpse of the afterlife this morning, we might catch Mike and President Reagan having a chuckle together over the news that emissions testing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Sobbing In The Shower"

Jenna Boyd Carpenter is an Intensive Care physician at the Marshall County Hospital in Guntersville, Ala. She specializes in pulmonology. This means that if a patient is admitted with, let’s say the Delta variant of the COVID virus, she orders the ventilator. She’s also the one who has gone home last week and nightly sobbed in the shower. This is how bad it is in Guntersville. How ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rainstorm Helps Vols Prepare For The Elements

Tropical depression Fred paid a visit to Tennessee’s football scrimmage Tuesday morning and made himself useful. The rainy conditions were welcomed as good preparation for what could happen during the season, which begins Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. “Game day, you wake up, no matter what the weather report has said throughout the course of the week, you’ve got to play ... (click for more)

Small, Evans Emerge As Vols Offensive Leaders

Tennessee wrapped up practice No. 11 on Monday morning at Haslam Field as the Volunteers continue to power through preseason camp and move closer to the season opener against Bowling Green. First-year running backs coach Jerry Mack met with the media following Monday's practice to talk about the progression of UT's backfield as it prepares for Tuesday's closed scrimmage at ... (click for more)


