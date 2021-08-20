Police Blotter: Possible Unconscious Person Was Just Sleeping On The Sidewalk; 36-Year-Old Son Still Living At Home And Disrespectful

Police were called to check the area for a possible unconscious person on E. Brainerd Road. Police located the person in question and he was conscious. He was identified and was just sleeping on the sidewalk.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle reported on Arlington Avenue turned out to be a vehicle reported stolen from Browns Ferry Road. Police attempted to reach the owner via phone, but were unable to. Reliable Towing responded and took possession of the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Ochs Highway told police that someone broke into her vehicle while she was parked at Glen Falls the evening before. She said they broke her passenger front window and took a purse that did not contain anything of value. And, a man on Ochs Highway told police that someone attempted to break into his vehicle while it was parked at Glen Falls trail. He said his driver-side window had several circular scratches on it, but they were unable to shatter the window.

* * *

A woman on Kings Point Road told police that someone broke into her vehicle while parked at her residence. She said the driver's side passenger sliding door window was busted out and a diaper bag was taken.

* * *

A woman told police that some of her items were stolen out of her friend's vehicle that was parked in one of the gravel lots in the 5700-5600 block of Lake Resort Drive. She suspected that it was a large white male in a white van who stole the items, because he was talking with them earlier in the day.

* * *

A woman on Chamberlain Avenue told police that at approximately 10:30 p.m. she received an alert from her home security camera. She said she observed two black males - one wearing a white shirt with stripes and one in all dark clothing, getting into her vehicle (a silver Toyota SUV with TN tag) that was parked at the rear of her residence. She said when she went to confront them, they fled the area on small bicycles. She said the two headed west towards S. Orchard Knob Avenue, then proceeded north towards McCallie Avenue, where she lost sight of them. She said to her knowledge nothing was taken from her vehicle. Officers checked the area for the suspects, but were unable to locate anyone matching their descriptions.

* * *

An anonymous calling from an apartment on Poplar Street told police there were three to four suspicious people standing in front of a neighboring apartment, but she did not give a description of the people she saw. She said she wanted to remain anonymous and she did not answer the phone when dispatch called back to see if they would speak to police. This call is called in multiple times a week from this apartment, which has called in 15 times since March of 2021. Police made contact with a woman, who lives in the apartment reported, as she was arriving home. Police asked her if she was having any issues from any neighbors. She said she had to get a restraining order on her neighbor's daughter due to harassment. She said the neighbor calls on her all the time, making noise complaints, Police have been at this address due to the neighbor making a noise complaint, but the woman is always compliant. From looking at the call history, the woman's apartment has been called on multiple times for suspicious activity of three to four people standing outside, all with the caller not wanting to speak to police.

* * *

Police spoke with a security guard of an apartment complex on Passenger Street. She said that four black males crossed over a fence onto the property from the southeast side of the apartment complex and they were attempting to break into cars. She said that when she confronted them, they ran back to the fence, crossed back over onto the railroad tracks and fled in the direction of Main Street. Police could not locate the suspects.

* * *

A man at a residence on Forest Plaza Drive told police that he last saw his riding mower the day before at about 7 p.m. and it was in the front yard in front of his door. He said he then discovered that it was gone around 6:30 a.m. that morning. He did not have a serial number for the mower.

* * *

Police spoke with two men at Paul Davis Restoration of Greater Chattanooga, 1916 Circle Dr. One man told police someone stole the catalytic converter off his 2007 Toyota RAV4 (AL tag) sometime over the weekend. He said he left his vehicle there at his place of employment during this time. The second man told police that someone stole two of the catalytic converters off his 2015 Ford F250 truck, (TN tag) which was parked beside the first man's vehicle and left over the weekend as well. Police then spoke with the business owner of Scenic City Motors to see if their security cameras may have recorded any suspicious activities. The owner reported as he drove by his business last the night before around 8:40 p.m. he observed a silver Nissan between the years 2007-2012 with tinted windows driving out of the private driveway of the business. He said he would check his security cameras and contact police if there was anything further to report. The owner called police later and said that someone also stole two catalytic converters from two of his vehicles sometime over the weekend - a 2005 Nissan Frontier and a 2012 Honda Pilot. He said the silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows he had observed leaving the private driveway (where three catalytic converters were taken from vehicles as well) was also observed by his security camera leaving out the driveway. It was later determined the vehicle in question belonged to the son of one of the employees of the business and was not involved in the thefts.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police that there was a silver or gray sedan at the intersection of Milne Street and Sheridan Court that had been parked on the street for over a year. Police found a silver Ford Taurus with a registration plate that was expired since September 2019. The vehicle was parked at 1000 Sheridan Court at the intersection. Police also found a gray Ford Focus parked in front of 1709 Milne St. with no registration displayed. Both vehicles were checked by their VIN's and found that they were not reported stolen. Police applied "48-hour warning" stickers to both vehicles' front windshields, will return after 48 hours to check if they are still parked unregistered on the roadway and will take appropriate action at that time.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at a residence on St. Paul Street. A man told police that the vehicle parked in the driveway at the residence had his stolen wheels and tires on the vehicle. The woman at the residence showed police where she bought the vehicle "as is" from M&R Motors three months ago. Due to the wheels and tires not having a serial number, police were unable to determine for certain that the wheels were the same ones stolen from the man. The man told police he would try to claim the wheels and tires on his homeowners' insurance and left without incident. The woman later called police and said the man came back onto her property to look at her other vehicle's tires. She said she would like this documented.

* * *

A woman on Hargraves Avenue told police that her son lives with her and is being disrespectful. Police told her that her son can be asked to leave at anytime. She said he is 36 years old and does not have a job. She told her son that he needs to get a job within a month or he will be kicked out.