August 20, 2021
Police were called to check the area for a possible unconscious person on E. Brainerd Road. Police located the person in question and he was conscious. He was identified and was just sleeping ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Airport will begin paving the loop roads surrounding the airport beginning Monday at 4 a.m.
This will affect traffic patterns around the parking garage and terminal frontage, though both will still be accessible.
Paving will be complete Thursday, Aug. 26. The airport encourages all visitors to exercise additional caution during this time. (click for more)
During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself.
He loved ... (click for more)
In Alabama the state’s fire-and-brimstone preachers speak of the “Apocalypse” in the same way they can scare a congregation by dwelling too long on the Book of Revelations. Yet in the center of the Bible Belt at the famed University of Alabama-Birmingham, Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo has just told CNN that the state could be facing a Doomsday-situation in coming weeks; “We are facing a ... (click for more)
Kendra Mueller connected with Samantha Shaw to give The Chattanooga women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over UAB in the season-opener Thursday night at the UTC Sports Complex.
Mueller made an aggressive steal off a Blazer pass in the 71st minute just outside the 18-yard box and quickly pushed toward the goal. With UAB’s keeper charging, Mueller passed the ball to teammate Samantha ... (click for more)
What’s going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday’s rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium.
Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction ... (click for more)