Erlanger's Believe Bash Canceled

After careful consideration, Erlanger Health System announces the 2021 “Believe Bash” has been canceled.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Saturday event is being canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers and community health and safety concerns. Erlanger leadership consulted with expert physicians about the risks of an in-person event at this stage of the pandemic. Over the past month, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community have grown considerably; therefore, leadership decided to cancel this year’s Believe Bash.

“We take the health and safety of our associates, community and supporters very seriously, and determined that we could not safely hold this event at this time,” said Dr. William Jackson, Erlanger president and CEO. “We appreciate the continued philanthropic support from our community and their understanding as we navigate these challenging times.”

“We would like to thank our hard working Believe Bash committee members and staff, who worked tirelessly planning an event during these unusual times,” said Believe Bash co-chairs, Candy Johnson and Mary Kilbride. “We are disappointed that we can’t meet 'Under the Big Top,' but understand the organization’s decision. A big thanks to our sponsors for their continued support of Erlanger.”

Sponsors, table hosts and ticket holders are being contacted with options regarding the cancelation. If for some reason a ticket holder has not been contacted, they can reach out to the Erlanger Health System Foundation at 778-6278 or FoundationEvents@erlanger.org.



