Police Blotter: Yelling Waffle House Customer Asked To Leave; Woman Is Harassed By Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend

Two employees of Waffle House at 4919 Brainerd Road told police a man became disorderly and yelled at the employees when an order was wrong. They just wanted the man to be removed and trespassed from the property. Police told the man that he was no longer welcome on the property and not to come back. He left the area on foot.

While working an extra job at Walmart, an officer was notified by a Walmart employee that they witnessed an older white male conceal merchandise and pass all points of sale without paying for it. The officer assisted in detaining the suspect and identified him. The stolen merchandise was recovered and valued at $51.39. Walmart decided not to prosecute but wished to have this documented. The man was released.

An officer was blocking traffic for an EMS unit on Carl White Place when a dark gray Nissan sedan with extremely dark tinted windows passed, heading west on 37th Street towards Broad Street and the St. Elmo area. The tag on the vehicle came back to a silver BMW 380i, the registration of which expired in 2013. The officer was unable to leave her post at that moment but BOLO'd the vehicle to other units.





The manager of ALDI at 5706 Lee Hwy. told police an older blonde lady came into the store with a black purse and shoplifted. On cameras the woman was seen concealing items in her purse. The security guard started to follow her and then she ran out the door passing all points of sale. She got into a Honda van.

A woman on East 51st Street told police she had received some third-party information that another woman was making comments about her on social media. The woman does not really know the other woman, but said she is her current boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. The woman uses SETHRA for transportation and the other woman works there. The officer told her to speak with SETHRA about the other woman. She said she would call back in if anything else was needed.

An officer found a stolen Jeep on Wilkesview Drive. It was backed into a parking space tucked in the back of the lot. It was unoccupied and there were no keys recovered with the vehicle. The officer contacted the owner to notify her that police had found her Jeep, due to the updates she provided from the GPS tracker in the vehicle. She came down to Wilkesview Drive to try and see if she could use the Uconnect application on her phone to unlock the Jeep. While doing that, the woman and police walked around the outside of the vehicle to try and see if the stolen items were still in the vehicle. They didn’t see the items, but did notice a fingerprint on the drivers side door handle of the Jeep. The officer walked the Jeep a second time to try and locate other liftable prints but that was the only one that was seen. The officer lifted the print and it was turned into evidence. The woman could not figure out the phone application to unlock the vehicle and said to just go ahead and start a tow for it. The Jeep was towed by Reliable Towing and taken to their lot until the woman could come and collect it.

An officer was dispatched to an apartment on Mountain Creek Road on a disorder. A woman and her boyfriend both said they had been in a verbal disorder and now it was over. The boyfriend said he would be leaving the residence.

A man was trespassed from Patton Towers at 1 East 11th St. by security and police for causing disorders. The man is homeless and does not know anyone at the location.

The owner of Art Printing at 2819 Cummings Hwy. told police he found several pieces of trash that had been dumped on his property, along with three pill bottles containing unknown medication. There was a partial name on one of the prescription bottles but no other information. All three bottles were logged into property.

A man on South Orchard Knob Avenue said he was in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend. He explained that his girlfriend was 20 weeks pregnant, and they were arguing because both of them did not sleep much last night and were on edge. The man said the argument was only verbal and never became physical. The officer spoke with the girlfriend as well and she corroborated the man’s story, explaining that neither had become physical. The man said he was about to leave for work so they could separate for a while.

Police saw a man and a woman on Snow Hill Road with a sign asking for money at the busy intersection in front of Publix. Police identified the two people who said they were from Texas and did not know the local laws. Police explained they could not ask for money at a busy intersection. Police explained to the people that this was their warning and if they continued their actions they would be arrested. They thanked police and left the area.

A man on 15th Avenue said the catalytic converter on his 2006 Toyota Tundra had been stolen. He wasn’t sure of the time frame, but most likely within the last three days.

The manager of AutoZone at 4818 Highway 58 asked that a man be trespassed from the property. He was told not to return and left the scene.

A woman on Ocoee Street told police she has received several phone calls from a woman who is currently dating her ex-boyfriend. The woman said the other woman calls several times in a row and she does not have the ability to block her phone number. The woman said the other woman calls from a blocked phone number. She believes the other woman has come to her residence and left pictures on her porch. She has not seen the other woman at her residence.