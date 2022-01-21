Chattanooga-Based Rent My Equipment Site Aims To Be "The Airbnb Of Equipment Rental"

 Friday, January 21, 2022 34.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Chattanoogan Mark Williams began looking around in his garage at all the tools, equipment, and sporting goods that he had collected over several years and began searching for an app that would allow him to rent these things out. There wasn't one. So he got to work inventing one.

He said Rent My Equipment "is a new tech company that has sprouted wings right here in Chattanooga and is growing at an unbelievable pace. It is the #1 peer to peer rental market place app."

Mr. Williams said, "A peer to peer app is what is often referred to now as a sharing economy app.  In other words, RME makes it possible for one individual to rent personal possessions to another individual.

"For the typical person, there is so much lying around that you could potentially rent……..leaf blower, ladder, bike rack, soccer net, carpet cleaning machine, camping gear, cordless drill, kayak, trailer, and the list goes on.

"All you have to do is download the app on your Apple or Google device, register your account, begin taking pictures of the things you would like to rent and post them on the app.

"RME employs a third party reputable financial institution by the name of Stripe to take your financial info and store it securely and fulfill the transaction.  The renter can simply use their credit card and RME pays the equipment owner at the end of the transaction when the item is returned in satisfactory condition via an (ACH) electronic payment.

"To grant peace of mind, RME has an EPP or Equipment Protection Plan that the renter pays and amounts to 10 percent of the total rental paid and covers damage and theft."

Mr. Williams said the app "was developed by engineers right here in Chattanooga and work begun in March of 2020. I had been intrigued by the car sharing app – Turo, and while looking around my garage at all the items I had collected over several years, I began searching for an app that would allow me to rent these things out.  I didn’t want to sell them - just rent them. 

"When I couldn’t find an app that did this is when Rent My Equipment was born.  The app was launched in September of 2020 and marketing began.  It went from idea to proven concept quickly. 

"In just a little over a year, the app has been downloaded and registrations have occurred in all 50 states and five countries.  RME is continuing to build inventory and rentals are occurring weekly. Without a doubt this is quickly becoming the most practical way to rent. 

"The inventory is so diverse that you cannot find a conventional rental entity that has all that Rent My Equipment has to offer.  Furthermore, the prices are great because this is your neighbor you’re renting from and he/she doesn’t have the overhead costs that the places you’ve been renting from do.

"Some people have used the app to start their own small rental business and start earning income with all those toys they have that go unused most of the time." 

Here is how to register https://www.rentmyequipment.com/register

 


Hamilton County Reports 5 More COVID Deaths And 670 New Cases

Georgia Has 72 More Coronavirus Deaths And 13,348 More Cases

Police Blotter: Yelling Waffle House Customer Asked To Leave; Woman Is Harassed By Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend


The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 670 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 745 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 82,495. There were five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 957. It is reported the deaths were two males and three females; four white and one Asian; one age ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 72 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,037. There are 13,348 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,726,969 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 100,733, which is an increase of 316 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Great Service From The Hamilton County Health Department Hotline

My wife woke up this morning and thought she might have COVID. We called the Hamilton County Heath Department hotline and someone answered on the third ring. Not a voice mail, a real person. She told us they they were already out of their supply for rapid testing but recommended two pharmacies, one on Highway 58 and one on Hixson Pike. We chose the one on 58. A pharmacist ... (click for more)

I Remember Chattanooga’s First March For Life

This Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Greater Chattanooga Right to Life will hold its March for Life assembling at 10:30 a.m. at the Coolidge Park Pavilion. I hope you will attend. I remember the first March for Life in Chattanooga held 35 years ago on Jan. 22, 1987. The march consisted of 14 people: Dan Martino, Doyle Ratterree and his wife who was carrying their infant daughter in ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Grind Out SoCon Win At UNCG, 72-64

With four players scoring in double digits and a stellar performance from the free-throw line, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team grinded its way to its first win in Greensboro since 2016 and defeated UNCG 72-64 inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Southern Conference action on Thursday evening. Following the victory, Chattanooga improves to 15-4 overall and sits atop ... (click for more)

UTC Women Rally Past Western Carolina, 55-48

Chattanooga battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit for its third straight win, beating Western Carolina 55-48 at The McKenzie Arena Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. The win was the 900 th in program history for the Mocs, 39 th best in NCAA Division I history. The Mocs improve to 5-14 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play while WCU falls to ... (click for more)


