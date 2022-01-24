 Monday, January 24, 2022 Weather

Judge Lila Statom Seeks Greater Emphasis On Recovery Courts

Monday, January 24, 2022

Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom, who helped establish and still presides over Hamilton County’s misdemeanor Mental Health Court, and who also presides as substitute judge over Hamilton County’s misdemeanor Drug Recovery Court, is renewing her call for expanded treatment options for those in the community, including in the criminal justice system, pointing to the dramatic rise in overdoses and overdose deaths in Tennessee.  Citing data from the Tennessee Department of Health, overdose deaths from illicit drugs have almost doubled since 2016. Officials project the loss of life to drug overdoses in 2021 will rank as the worst yet, in what is proving to be one of the worst and most overlooked results of the pandemic.

“Addiction is not simply an illness to overcome," said Judge Statom. "It destroys an individual’s future; it destroys their family; it takes their lives if left untreated. Too many self-medicate in their mental health struggles and end up in the justice system, or struggle with substance use disorder and never receive the treatment they desperately need.”

The most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health records 3,032 overdose deaths in 2020, representing a 45 percent increase from 2019, and almost doubling from the 1,631 recorded in 2016. In Hamilton County, the number of deaths recorded due to overdose was 139 with 94 involving fentanyl and 63 involving methamphetamines or cocaine. 

“Without the resources to address addiction and mental health issues through treatment and therapy, individuals are arrested and incarcerated without hope for recovery or change," said General Sessions Judge Alex McVeagh. "Hamilton County’s recovery courts work together to keep our community safe while effectively addressing non-violent offenders, knowing that over 98 percent of these individuals will return to our community when released from custody.” Judge McVeagh established and oversees Hamilton County’s misdemeanor Drug Recovery Court and who is currently working with Judge Statom and others to increase participation in Hamilton County’s treatment courts.

Hamilton County is recorded to have the fourth most deaths attributed to overdose behind Shelby, Davidson and Knox Counties. Hamilton County ranks #4 for deaths involving methamphetamines or cocaine and #5 for deaths involving fentanyl. The sharpest increases in overdose deaths have been recorded in the age group of 34-44 year-olds followed by the 25-34 year-olds. Opioids continue to play the leading contributing role, involved in 79 percent of these overdose deaths, with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain with 100 times the potency of morphine. 

Fentanyl from drug cartel activity and illicit sale outside the healthcare environment is most often the source with inconsistent formulations that yield deadly results. A lethal dose of fentanyl is as small as 2 milligrams. According to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, of pills tested, just under 50 percent contained an excessive dose of fentanyl that would be lethal. 

“The crisis of humanity that we are seeing cannot be ignored," said Judge Statom. "We need to keep our community safe while providing drug and mental health treatment to non-violent offenders."

For more information regarding Mental Health Court or Drug Recovery Court, contact the Hamilton County Mental Health Court offices at 209-6195.

Sources:
https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/pdo/2021%20TN%20Annual%20Overdose%20Report.pdf
https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl



January 24, 2022

A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. The deputy ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles reported an unprecedented number of motorists applied for a vehicle registration during the past five working days. He said, “Over 15,000 transactions were processed ... (click for more)



A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant and began asking her a series of strange, personal questions. He mentioned how he was so happy to finally be able to speak with her and at one point asked her if she lives off of Brainerd ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at an excessive speed while driving recklessly. The decision was made not to pursue for safety concerns. The vehicle was then spotted ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Weekend Stats For Horston, Vescovi Are All-American Worthy

Some thoughts and observations about the weekend that was for Tennessee basketball: The Uros Plavsic story continued on Saturday. The former Hamilton Heights Christian Academy standout started again and scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and played a season-high 27 minutes, 38 seconds in the Vols’ 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 7-foot forward’s ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Greatest Football Weekend Ever

This past weekend will go down as the greatest pro football weekend ever. All four playoff games literally went to the wire and were won in the last second, three by field goals with no time remaining. It started on Saturday with the top-seed Tennessee Titans dropping a 19-16 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals as kicker Evan McPherson drove home the wining field goal with no time ... (click for more)


