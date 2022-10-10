 Monday, October 10, 2022 Weather

Tuesday Is The Last Day To Register To Vote For The Nov. 8 Election

To cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election, Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the registration deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "To make your voice heard on Election Day, you must be registered to vote. Fortunately, it has never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration."

Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.
Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's database.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11. 

Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee. 

Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Secretary of State and county election commissions are Tennessee’s trusted sources for accurate election information. For trusted election information, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram:  @tnsecofstate.

For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, go to  GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 877 850-4959.

Tuesday Is The Last Day To Register To Vote For The Nov. 8 Election

Police Blotter: Thieves Who Stole 2 Riding Lawnmowers Caught After They Wreck; $15,000 Worth Of Copper Wire Stolen From Construction Site

Newspaper Publisher Dick Cook Is Write In Candidate For East Ridge Mayor


To cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election, Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. “I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure ... (click for more)

Officers responded to assist Airport police who were out with two black males with a vehicle pulling a trailer that was wrecked and broke down. The vehicle had the trailer pop off the ball and ... (click for more)

Dick Cook is running as a write-in candidate for mayor of East Ridge against incumbent Brian Williams. Mr. Cook, the editor and publisher of East Ridge News Online, said he decided to throw ... (click for more)



Tuesday Is The Last Day To Register To Vote For The Nov. 8 Election

To cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election, Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. “I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the registration deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "To make your voice heard on Election Day, you must be registered to vote. Fortunately, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Thieves Who Stole 2 Riding Lawnmowers Caught After They Wreck; $15,000 Worth Of Copper Wire Stolen From Construction Site

Officers responded to assist Airport police who were out with two black males with a vehicle pulling a trailer that was wrecked and broke down. The vehicle had the trailer pop off the ball and crash into the vehicle, causing damage. The trailer was carrying two new riding lawnmowers. Both men left the scene on foot. While Airport police were out with the vehicle, another vehicle ... (click for more)

Opinion

Progress In Decriminalizing Marijuana Use - And Response (3)

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced in the White House Press Release that he intends to pardon federal convictions for simple possession. The President then asked for the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law and urged states and local leaders to do the same regarding offenses. While this move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Those Victory Cigars

Back in the 1950s, University of Alabama athletic trainer Jim Goostree started a tremendous tradition that lives to this day. Whenever Alabama beats Tennessee in the most storied game in the South, out come the cigars and you can bet the Crimson Tide will bring several boxes of Coronas or Robustos to Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium this week. Yes, it’s the “Third Saturday in October” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: All 3 Phases Of Vol Ball Coincided For "Butt-Kicking" At LSU

Several descriptions come to mind in describing how Tennessee performed Saturday afternoon against LSU. “Rout” and “butt-kicking” sum up the Vols’ 40-13 victory at Tiger Stadium. Something less savage and more thoughtful also fits the carnage, an explanation that a purist would appreciate: “complementary football.” All three phases of Tennessee’s play – offense, defense ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Clinch Playoff Spot With 1-0 Win

Coach Weekley and the Chattanooga Red Wolves clinched their spot in the USL League One Playoffs for the second year in a row on Saturday night thanks to a 1-0 win over North Carolina FC. Making history, Red Wolves Academy graduate Yahir Paez, became the first Academy player to debut in a first-team match as a starter. The first chance of the match for the Red Wolves would ... (click for more)


