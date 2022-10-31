Hixson High Senior, 18, Charged In Sexual Assault On 13-Year-Old Girl

An 18-year-old Hixson High School senior has been charged in a sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl that occurred on Friday at a Hixson Middle School bus stop.

Michael David Smith, of Danbridge Drive in Hixson, is charged with sexual battery.

Police spoke with the girl and her mother, with the girl saying she rides the bus to school and has the same bus stop as a high school boy. She said they had never talked until Thursday when he asked her a question about the bus stop.

On Friday, she said she was standing on the opposite side of the road from the boy as she usually does. She said she was studying on her cellphone.

The girl said the boy crossed the road and grabbed her and escorted her behind a sign. She said he then placed his hands on her ankles so she could not move.

She said he stated, "If you scream I'll hurt you."

He then asked, "Do you want to do it?" She said she told him, "No."

She said he then grabbed her buttocks on the outside of her clothing. At that point, she said the bus began to pull up.

The girl said the boy then let her up, saying, "Alright, we are done."

On the way to the bus, she said the boy asked if they could sit together, and she said she was sitting with her friends.

The girl told school officials as soon as she arrived at school, and her parents were summoned.

She said the boy was wearing a gray hoodie with "Champion" stitched across the chest. Deputies said the girl was crying and was visibly upset when they arrived.

They were able to identify Smith as the boy involved, and he was then questioned. They said he said he could not remember holding her down, but he could have. He said he did grab her buttocks, but claimed that she gave him permission.

Authorities said his story kept changing, but hers did not so he was taken into custody.

Smith said when he got on the bus he "knew it was wrong, but his mind was in another place." He said while on the bus "I knew I messed up my life."

Authorities said when Smith was 12 he put his hand up a girl's dress while at school.