Mayor Kelly Laments Loss Of Shannon Fuller

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday expressed his sympathy for the family of Shannon Fuller, Zarzours restaurant owner who died Monday afternoon.

He said, "Ginny and I send our heartfelt condolences to Shannon Fuller’s family, and to the many thousands of Chattanoogans who eat, laugh and live life together at Zarzour’s Cafe, as we join you in mourning her loss.

"Shannon took a chance on Chattanooga’s Southside before it was a boomtown, back when there were more vacant buildings than people. Somehow - perhaps some combination of grit, humor, and a genuine love for others - she managed to touch our hearts and turn rust into gold.

"Shannon treated us all like family, and she will always be a part of what today makes Chattanooga the town we so love."