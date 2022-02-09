 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 60.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Piney River Bluffs Acquired For Cumberland Trail State Park

Wednesday, February 9, 2022
- photo by Alan Cressler

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), in support of TennGreen Land Conservancy and the Open Space Institute, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of 358 acres in Rhea County known as Piney River Bluffs to expand the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park.

Piney River Bluffs is less than two miles from Spring City and is a high-priority acquisition for the linear state park.

The acquisition completes the protection of an 11-mile trail section through Piney River Gorge, among the most remote experiences on the Cumberland Trail.

The acquisition also finalizes the Cumberland Trail connection to Soak Creek State Scenic River, to fully join 30 additional miles of the trail network in Rhea and Cumberland counties. With the acquisition, the Cumberland Trail extends nearly 300 miles through 11 counties.

“This is an outstanding addition to a unique state park,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This is a major step in conservation and preservation of natural beauty for the trail. We are grateful to TennGreen Land Conservancy and the Open Space Institute for their partnership on this project.”

The acquisition of Piney River Bluffs conserves significant forested habitat. It lies within the Cradle of Southern Appalachia, a tri-state, collaborative landscape conservation blueprint spearheaded by the Thrive Regional Partnership. The property lies along the Cumberland Plateau.

The acquisition connects the Cumberland Trail to the 816-acre Piney Falls State Natural Area, leading the trail into Cumberland County.

Piney River Bluffs marks the first project in the Southeast supported by the Open Space Institute's Appalachian Landscapes Protection Fund, which focuses on protection along the Appalachian Mountain range – home of the world’s largest broadleaf forest. This region stores most of the nation’s forest carbon while providing essential climate refuge for plants and animals. The fund is made possible thanks to major support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and additional funding from Lyndhurst, Riverview, and Tucker foundations, and the McKee family from Collegedale, TN.

“The successful conservation of Piney River Bluffs is a resounding victory in the long-term effort to protect the fragile forests of the Southeast's Appalachian Mountain region in the face of a changing climate,” said Joel Houser, OSI’s Southeast field coordinator. “This great conservation project came together thanks to a strong public-private partnership, and we thank the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and TennGreen Land Conservancy for their efforts in securing this resounding win on behalf of the people of Tennessee.”

The acquisition expands TennGreen's extensive conservation footprint in the region. Since 1998, TennGreen has conserved more than 14,000 acres within Rhea and adjacent counties.

“TennGreen is pleased to assist with this significant project in East Tennessee,” said Christie Henderson, director of land conservation for TennGreen Land Conservancy. “Piney River Bluffs represents one of our state's best examples of conservation land – beautiful forests and rivers protecting hiking lands."

More information about the project can be found at  tenngreen.org.

- photo by Alan Cressler

February 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

February 9, 2022

2 Arrested On Multiple Charges In Walker County

February 9, 2022

Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, Arrested In Catoosa County For Murder Of Jarvious Brooks, 36


Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black ... (click for more)

Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County. Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced that his detectives have arrested and charged Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, for the shooting death of 36-year-old Jarvious Brooks on Saturday. Ellis ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black male in a red puffy jacket. The man said "what you got" and flicked open his jacket. He then proceeded to pat the exterior of her clothes. The woman said she gave the man $20 and her mac and ... (click for more)

2 Arrested On Multiple Charges In Walker County

Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County. Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne Roberts. Ms. Roberts had an active felony probation warrant. Agents located Ms. Roberts inside a camper on the property. Also located in the camper was Jonathan Alexander. Agents executed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Compassion Never Dies

There have been many times I’ve written on the miracles in Neonatal Intensive Care Units and, while my versions are always warm and fuzzy, I have thought about the couple, maybe two beds over, who have lost their baby, and the anguish they must feel as they watch other children live. This story isn’t meant to dump on anyone but … on a day where the February sun is bright enough ... (click for more)

Sports

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 players to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, making her a strong candidate for national player of the year. This is the third straight season that Howard, a former standout for Coach Jason Reuter at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed to the Naismith Trophy’s midseason ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors