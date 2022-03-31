2 County Schools Briefly Placed On Lockdown Due To Suspicious Person At Nearby Daycare

County school officials said on Thursday morning, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown status as a precautionary measure.

Officials stated, "The steps were taken when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around a local daycare on Hunter Road, where a worker saw a suspicious person and reported it. Deputies responded to the area, and additional School Resource Deputies were sent to the schools as a precaution.

"Deputies located the person in question, and the situation was resolved. The schools have returned to normal operations. The lockdown and associated law enforcement activities were carried out according to our established procedures and without incident."