2 County Schools Briefly Placed On Lockdown Due To Suspicious Person At Nearby Daycare

Thursday, March 31, 2022

County school officials said on Thursday morning, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown status as a precautionary measure.

Officials stated, "The steps were taken when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around a local daycare on Hunter Road, where a worker saw a suspicious person and reported it. Deputies responded to the area, and additional School Resource Deputies were sent to the schools as a precaution.

"Deputies located the person in question, and the situation was resolved. The schools have returned to normal operations. The lockdown and associated law enforcement activities were carried out according to our established procedures and without incident."


Police Blotter: Neighbor Threatens Woman She Will "Bust Her Face" For Parking Too Close; Man's Stolen Car Taken By Friend Who Went To Run Errands

Hamilton County Education Association Fund For Children And Public Education Makes Election Choices


Police spoke with a woman on Derby Street regarding conflicts with her neighbor. She said the neighbor had threatened to "bust her face" after she parked too closely to her neighbor's vehicle.

County school officials said on Thursday morning, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown status as a precautionary measure. Officials stated, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education (HCEA-FCPE) announced its "slate of Public Education Champions" in the May primary elections.



Police spoke with a woman on Derby Street regarding conflicts with her neighbor. She said the neighbor had threatened to "bust her face" after she parked too closely to her neighbor's vehicle. The woman did record this incident on her cell phone and showed police. She said that she just wanted this incident documented in case anything happens in the future. * * * A disorder ... (click for more)

Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good And Bad At UT

Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders’ final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as “the most annoying” in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label. The Spun website ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Earl Named New UTC Men's Basketball Head Coach

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball has found its new leader. Dan Earl becomes the 22nd head coach in program history, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced on Thursday afternoon. A familiar name and face, Earl comes to the Scenic City following a seven-year stint as the head coach of Southern Conference foe VMI. Earl led the Keydets to their first ... (click for more)

Pro Day Held At UTC

NFL coaches, scouts and front office executives dotted Scrappy Moore Field for around two hours as they put UTC’s departing seniors through a litany of drills. If they left the field impressed by what they saw, a Chattanooga Moc could find themselves on an NFL roster this summer when training camp starts. “As small-school guys, we’re often overlooked,” receiver Tyrin Summers ... (click for more)


