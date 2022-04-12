Top Contributors To Matt Hullander For County Mayor

Here are top contributors to the Matt Hullander campaign for county mayor:
$6,400
Frederick and Cynthia Howalt
$5,000
Joseph and Rachel Decosimo and Marcy D Aho
$3,200
Advanced Color Technologies LLC
Tommy Hopkins
Clay and Heather Whitfield
Bill Crawford
Canyons LLC c/o Luttrel Development
James and Harriett Stafford
Canyons II LLC c/o Luttrell Development
McLemore Holdings LLC
Scenic Land LLC
Mitch and Parul Patel
Jason Farmer
Billy McCoy
Mitzi Young
Robert Bullard
$3,000
Ron Coker Jr.
$2,900
William Oehmig
$2,000
Dexter White
BE Big Inc
Marshall Berry
Ed Eppley
Matthew Burgin
$1,600
Karla McKamey
Kevin and Kathryn Boehm
Yi Chen
Ken Chen
ICHU Lo
Barry Payne
CDP Properties
Hal and Shelia Chatfield
Diversified Companies LLC
G&G Developers LLC
Mark Hite Realty LLC
John and Caroline Hetzler
Ricky Lynn and Janet Hartman
Thomas Austin
Tricia Morris
JOOMA Development LLC
D J Dirt Work LLC
K&M Builder & Developer Inc
Frank Fowler
Joseph and Georgia O'Brien
David and Debbie Watson
Kenneth Defoor
Geoff Hurdle
John and Kristi Bierly
William and Melynda Horton
Michael and Amy Walden
George and Jane Diamantis
William Matthews
Patrick Arthur
Rob Headrick
Ryan Kopet
Billy Woodall
Johnny Thornton Jr.
Justin Cox
Trey White
Mitch Holland
Robert Martino
$1,550
Tom Glenn
$1,500
Ryan and Katherine Berube
Byron Defoor
Jim and Lynda Sattler
Don Bruce
Christian Siler
Seth Champion
Chris Finch
$1,250
Rex Allen
$1,000
Scott Probasco III
David and Brandi McBryar
Jon Paul Davis
Malcolm Martin
Chris Young
Michael Reeves
Charles and Myra Monroe
Michael and Patricia Doubleday
Textile Rubber & Chemica Co Inc
Perpetual Machine Company
Ultrapave Corp
Ethan Collier
Ward and Sara Crimmins
Brown Bros Inc
Michael Crimmins
Marc and Allison Cromie
O Rhey Houston
Mark Degler
John McDonald
Southeastern Endodontics PLLC
Randall and Pamela Massengill
Gaye Smith
Brent and Kim Bass
Stand Gap LLC
James and Jane Pratt
John and Karen Davis
Rachel Miller
Larry Henry
Derryberry Public Relations LLC
Michael McGauley
Donald and Mary Aho
Morton N Center
Campaign for Sheriff Jim Hammonds
L Haygood
James Osborn
Gentech Construction LLC
W Bryan Peeples
Eric and Wendy Erickson
Daryl and Melanie Mann
H Allen Corey
David Harris
Rob Huffaker
Lynn Gibson
Joe Haskins
Larry Park
Bryan McJunkin
Randy McCoy
Garnett Decosimo
Chad Haney
Carlton Volberg
Gordon Whitener
Wayne Brantley
Richard McKenne
Jason Coffey
Wendy Dixon
Charles Eitel
Hoyt Samples
Andrew Gardner
Mark Warren
David Bledsoe
Ryan Rogers
Wayne Tipps
Brendon Wilson
Brenda Wilson