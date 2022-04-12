 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Top Contributors To Matt Hullander For County Mayor

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Here are top contributors to the Matt Hullander campaign for county mayor:

$6,400
Frederick and Cynthia Howalt

$5,000
Joseph and Rachel Decosimo and Marcy D Aho

$3,200
Advanced Color Technologies LLC
Tommy Hopkins
Clay and Heather Whitfield
Bill Crawford
Canyons LLC c/o Luttrel Development
James and Harriett Stafford
Canyons II LLC c/o Luttrell Development
McLemore Holdings LLC
Scenic Land LLC
Mitch and Parul Patel
Jason Farmer
Billy McCoy
Mitzi Young
Robert Bullard

$3,000
Ron Coker Jr.

$2,900
William Oehmig

$2,000
Dexter White
BE Big Inc
Marshall Berry
Ed Eppley
Matthew Burgin

$1,600
Karla McKamey
Kevin and Kathryn Boehm
Yi Chen
Ken Chen
ICHU Lo
Barry Payne
CDP Properties
Hal and Shelia Chatfield
Diversified Companies LLC
G&G Developers LLC
Mark Hite Realty LLC
John and Caroline Hetzler
Ricky Lynn and Janet Hartman
Thomas Austin
Tricia Morris
JOOMA Development LLC
D J Dirt Work LLC
K&M Builder & Developer Inc
Frank Fowler
Joseph and Georgia O'Brien
David and Debbie Watson
Kenneth Defoor
Geoff Hurdle
John and Kristi Bierly
William and Melynda Horton
Michael and Amy Walden
George and Jane Diamantis
William Matthews
Patrick Arthur
Rob Headrick
Ryan Kopet
Billy Woodall
Johnny Thornton Jr.
Justin Cox
Trey White
Mitch Holland
Robert Martino

$1,550
Tom Glenn

$1,500
Ryan and Katherine Berube
Byron Defoor
Jim and Lynda Sattler
Don Bruce
Christian Siler
Seth Champion
Chris Finch

$1,250
Rex Allen

$1,000
Scott Probasco III
David and Brandi McBryar
Jon Paul Davis
Malcolm Martin
Chris Young
Michael Reeves
Charles and Myra Monroe
Michael and Patricia Doubleday
Textile Rubber & Chemica Co Inc
Perpetual Machine Company
Ultrapave Corp
Ethan Collier
Ward and Sara Crimmins
Brown Bros Inc
Michael Crimmins
Marc and Allison Cromie
O Rhey Houston
Mark Degler
John McDonald
Southeastern Endodontics PLLC
Randall and Pamela Massengill
Gaye Smith
Brent and Kim Bass
Stand Gap LLC
James and Jane Pratt
John and Karen Davis
Rachel Miller
Larry Henry
Derryberry Public Relations LLC
Michael McGauley
Donald and Mary Aho
Morton N Center
Campaign for Sheriff Jim Hammonds
L Haygood
James Osborn
Gentech Construction LLC
W Bryan Peeples
Eric and Wendy Erickson
Daryl and Melanie Mann
H Allen Corey
David Harris
Rob Huffaker
Lynn Gibson
Joe Haskins
Larry Park
Bryan McJunkin
Randy McCoy
Garnett Decosimo
Chad Haney
Carlton Volberg
Gordon Whitener
Wayne Brantley
Richard McKenne
Jason Coffey
Wendy Dixon
Charles Eitel
Hoyt Samples
Andrew Gardner
Mark Warren
David Bledsoe
Ryan Rogers
Wayne Tipps
Brendon Wilson
Brenda Wilson


April 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

April 12, 2022

District 6 County Commission Candidates Sharpe, Jeno Saving Up For The General Election

April 12, 2022

Senator Hagerty, Rep. Fleischmann Comment On Inflation Hitting A 41-Year High


A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked ... (click for more)

Not much money is being spent in a low-key campaign for the District 6 County Commission seat, but it will gear up in the general election. Incumbent David Sharpe is in the Democratic primary ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty Tuesday released the following statement in response to the latest Consumer Price Index release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing an 8.5 percent ... (click for more)



Opinion

Needless And Nitpicking Restrictions

Thanks for the article on Mayor Kelly's proposed ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units on private property in Chattanooga -- I read it twice, to be sure I got the point. And it does sound pretty good. But as good and reasonable as it all sounds, both times as I read it I got stuck on the details that pop up at the end of the article. As written to date, these needful and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Football Lands Another In-State Star

Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT’s six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State Roundup: Both Teams Dominate

Chattanooga State softball swept Jackson State in four blowouts to improve to 36-6. The Tigers won the first matchup 8-0 in the rain, thanks to good pitching by Sam Ryan and a well-rounded attack. Ryan allowed only three hits, while the Tigers racked up nine of them. Camryn Cernuto went 3-3, scored three runs, and widened the gap between her and number two in the national stolen ... (click for more)

Mocs' Softball At Austin Peay Canceled Due To Weather

Due to wet field conditions and the threat of more rain and thunderstorms coming through the Clarksville area on Wednesday, Chattanooga’s midweek game at Austin Peay has been canceled. There is no announcement of a makeup date at this time. The Mocs are off this weekend and are back home on Tuesday, April 19 against Tennessee Tech. (click for more)


