Top Contributors To Matt Hullander For County Mayor

Here are top contributors to the Matt Hullander campaign for county mayor:



$6,400

Frederick and Cynthia Howalt



$5,000

Joseph and Rachel Decosimo and Marcy D Aho



$3,200

Advanced Color Technologies LLC

Tommy Hopkins

Clay and Heather Whitfield

Bill Crawford

Canyons LLC c/o Luttrel Development

James and Harriett Stafford

Canyons II LLC c/o Luttrell Development

McLemore Holdings LLC

Scenic Land LLC

Mitch and Parul Patel

Jason Farmer

Billy McCoy

Mitzi Young

Robert Bullard

$3,000

Ron Coker Jr.

$2,900

William Oehmig



$2,000

Dexter White

BE Big Inc

Marshall Berry

Ed Eppley

Matthew Burgin



$1,600

Karla McKamey

Kevin and Kathryn Boehm

Yi Chen

Ken Chen

ICHU Lo

Barry Payne

CDP Properties

Hal and Shelia Chatfield

Diversified Companies LLC

G&G Developers LLC

Mark Hite Realty LLC

John and Caroline Hetzler

Ricky Lynn and Janet Hartman

Thomas Austin

Tricia Morris

JOOMA Development LLC

D J Dirt Work LLC

K&M Builder & Developer Inc

Frank Fowler

Joseph and Georgia O'Brien

David and Debbie Watson

Kenneth Defoor

Geoff Hurdle

John and Kristi Bierly

William and Melynda Horton

Michael and Amy Walden

George and Jane Diamantis

William Matthews

Patrick Arthur

Rob Headrick

Ryan Kopet

Billy Woodall

Johnny Thornton Jr.

Justin Cox

Trey White

Mitch Holland

Robert Martino

$1,550

Tom Glenn



$1,500

Ryan and Katherine Berube

Byron Defoor

Jim and Lynda Sattler

Don Bruce

Christian Siler

Seth Champion

Chris Finch



$1,250

Rex Allen



$1,000

Scott Probasco III

David and Brandi McBryar

Jon Paul Davis

Malcolm Martin

Chris Young

Michael Reeves

Charles and Myra Monroe

Michael and Patricia Doubleday

Textile Rubber & Chemica Co Inc

Perpetual Machine Company

Ultrapave Corp

Ethan Collier

Ward and Sara Crimmins

Brown Bros Inc

Michael Crimmins

Marc and Allison Cromie

O Rhey Houston

Mark Degler

John McDonald

Southeastern Endodontics PLLC

Randall and Pamela Massengill

Gaye Smith

Brent and Kim Bass

Stand Gap LLC

James and Jane Pratt

John and Karen Davis

Rachel Miller

Larry Henry

Derryberry Public Relations LLC

Michael McGauley

Donald and Mary Aho

Morton N Center

Campaign for Sheriff Jim Hammonds

L Haygood

James Osborn

Gentech Construction LLC

W Bryan Peeples

Eric and Wendy Erickson

Daryl and Melanie Mann

H Allen Corey

David Harris

Rob Huffaker

Lynn Gibson

Joe Haskins

Larry Park

Bryan McJunkin

Randy McCoy

Garnett Decosimo

Chad Haney

Carlton Volberg

Gordon Whitener

Wayne Brantley

Richard McKenne

Jason Coffey

Wendy Dixon

Charles Eitel

Hoyt Samples

Andrew Gardner

Mark Warren

David Bledsoe

Ryan Rogers

Wayne Tipps

Brendon Wilson

Brenda Wilson