County Executive For Rhea County Set To Plead Guilt To Federal Charge Of Misusing COVID Funds To Invest In Cryptocurrency; He Will Not Seek Re-Election

George Thacker, county executive for Rhea County for the past 12 years, has been charged with wire fraud in federal court.

Thacker is set to plead guilty in the case in which he was charged with using COVID relief funds for small businesses to invest in cryptocurrency. He is charged with one count of wire fraud for misuse of Payroll Protection Program money in the amount of $650,000.

Thacker has withdrawn from running for re-election in the August primary.

The Rhea County Commission set a special meeting for Monday.

Thacker's attorney, Lee Davis, said,, “None of the funds in this case have anything to do with Rhea County or Thacker’s position as county executive. The funds were used in a personal capacity. There are no allegations of wrongdoing in his capacity as Rhea County Executive.”

A criminal information says Thacker set out to enrich himself using Payroll Protection Funds under false pretenses.

The PPF funds were not designed for personal investments or to purchase consumer goods, it was stated.

Thacker owned the Thacker Corporation, headquartered in Rhea County.

He sought a loan through Regions Bank for $257,800. He said he would use the proceeds of the loan for payroll and utilities.

He also applied for a separate $150,000 government loan for working capital.

The criminal information says he did not use either of the loans for the stated purposes.

He transferred the funds to his personal account and used for his own purposes, it was stated. The money was used for trading in cryto funds.

The government says Thacker must return at least $660,000.



