County Executive For Rhea County Set To Plead Guilt To Federal Charge Of Misusing COVID Funds To Invest In Cryptocurrency; He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Thursday, April 14, 2022

George Thacker, county executive for Rhea County for the past 12 years, has been charged with wire fraud in federal court.

Thacker is set to plead guilty in the case in which he was charged with using COVID relief funds for small businesses to invest in cryptocurrency. He is charged with one count of wire fraud for misuse of Payroll Protection Program money in the amount of $650,000.

Thacker has withdrawn from running for re-election in the August primary.

The Rhea County Commission set a special meeting for Monday.

Thacker's attorney, Lee Davis, said,, “None of the funds in this case have anything to do with Rhea County or Thacker’s position as county executive. The funds were used in a personal capacity. There are no allegations of wrongdoing in his capacity as Rhea County Executive.”

A criminal information says Thacker set out to enrich himself using Payroll Protection Funds under false pretenses.

The PPF funds were not designed for personal investments or to purchase consumer goods, it was stated.

Thacker owned the Thacker Corporation, headquartered in Rhea County. 

He sought a loan through Regions Bank for $257,800. He said he would use the proceeds of the loan for payroll and utilities. 

He also applied for a separate $150,000 government loan for working capital.

The criminal information says he did not use either of the loans for the stated purposes.  

He transferred the funds to his personal account and used for his own purposes, it was stated. The money was used for trading in cryto funds.

The government says Thacker must return at least $660,000.

 


April 14, 2022

Eversole Ahead In Funds For New County Commission District 10; Fairbanks Has Sizeable Amount For District 1

April 14, 2022

Boyd Patterson Well Ahead For Fundraising In Contest For Criminal Court Judge

April 14, 2022

AG Slatery Joins Lawsuit Challenging Biden Immigration Policy


Opinion

Clarification On County Check Signers

Failure to understand the legal requirements and procedures applicable to County banking and finance procedures has recently lead to significant misunderstanding regarding the signing of checks issued by Hamilton County. The purpose of this correspondence is to clarify this misunderstanding. For many years, County finances were administered pursuant to a “Warrants Payable” system. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Matt Hullander Offers Proven Leadership

At 7:45 yesterday morning, Matt Hullander led a group of his closest supporters to the Hamilton County Election Commission. On the first day of early voting for the May primary, Hullander spent the morning thanking people for their confidence in his quest to become the next county mayor. And I found out if he’s elected, he’ll be a blessing. Matt believes the most aching need ... (click for more)

Sports

Jorel Ortega And Vols Enjoying Historic Success Under Coach Vitello

The Vols baseball team has made a quite a name for themselves in the world of college baseball this season. They are currently the consensus number one team and currently boast a 31-2 record. The rise to number one may seem like it happened overnight to the average college baseball fan, but Jorel Ortega and the current players will tell you that it has been three years in the making ... (click for more)

Mike Minor Roughed By Barons

Mike Minor wound up, brought the ball upward, and unfurled his first pitch for a strike against Yolbert Sanchez. From there, Minor would continue to mow down hapless Birmingham Barons as he dominated his 45 pitch outing and left the crowd buzzing. “He’s going to go 45 or 50 pitches, depending on how he’s going,” manager Jose Moreno said the night before. “We’re going to piggyback ... (click for more)


