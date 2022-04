Here are the Grand Jury True Bills:

313364 1 BROWN III, CHARLES EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022

313364 2 BROWN III, CHARLES EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022

313365 1 BROWN, BREANNA ELISE THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022

313366 1 BROWN, MERRILL LANE DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 04/20/2022

313366 2 BROWN, MERRILL LANE STOP SIGN VIOLATION 04/20/2022

313366 3 BROWN, MERRILL LANE VIOLATION OF LIGHTS LAW 04/20/2022

313366 4 BROWN, MERRILL LANE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022

313367 1 BROWNING, TONY EVERTT THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022

313368 1 BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN EVADING ARREST 04/20/2022

313368 2 BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/20/2022

313369 1 CLARK, MICHAEL ALAN AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 04/20/2022

313369 2 CLARK, MICHAEL ALAN DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/20/2022

313370 1 CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/20/2022

313370 2 CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 04/20/2022

313371 1 DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 04/20/2022

313371 2 DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM 04/20/2022

313371 3 DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022

313372 1 DAY, COREY ANDREW DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022

313373 1 DUNN, NICOLE M.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022313374 1 DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL POSSESSION OF TETRAHYDROCANNABINOL FOR RESALE 04/20/2022313374 2 DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL EVADING ARREST 04/20/2022313374 3 DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/20/2022313374 4 DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/20/2022313374 5 DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGE 04/20/2022313374 6 DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL SPEEDING 04/20/2022313375 1 FORTE, JACOREY TYVON AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 04/20/2022313376 1 GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 04/20/2022313376 2 GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022313377 1 GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN HARASSMENT 04/20/2022313377 2 GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 04/20/2022313378 1 HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE POSSESSION OPF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 04/20/2022313378 2 HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 04/20/2022313378 3 HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/20/2022313379 1 HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY VANDALISM 04/20/2022313380 1 JACKSON JR, ROLLAND DWAYNEARTHURAGGRAVATED ROBBERY 04/20/2022313381 1 JOHNSON III, GREGORY C THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313382 1 JONES, GAMEEL LABRON POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE 04/20/2022313383 1 KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/20/2022313383 2 KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 04/20/2022313384 1 LAKIN, WILLIAM J AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/20/2022313384 2 LAKIN, WILLIAM J RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/20/2022313384 3 LAKIN, WILLIAM J TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 04/20/2022313384 4 LAKIN, WILLIAM J POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022313384 5 LAKIN, WILLIAM J DISORDERLY CONDUCT 04/20/2022313384 6 LAKIN, WILLIAM J PUBLIC INTOXICATION 04/20/2022313385 1 LOWE, ASHLEY KAY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/20/2022313385 2 LOWE, ASHLEY KAY FAILURE TO APPEAR 04/20/2022313386 1 LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/20/2022313386 2 LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/20/2022313387 1 MANUS JR., MARTY EUGENE SPEEDING 04/20/2022313387 2 MANUS JR., MARTY EUGENE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 04/20/2022313388 1 MATUT, MAKWET JOSEPH THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313389 1 MCCLAIN JR, CURTIS LAMONT ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/20/2022313389 2 MCCLAIN JR, CURTIS LAMONT ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ARSON 04/20/2022313389 3 MCCLAIN JR, CURTIS LAMONT POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON 04/20/2022313389 4 MCCLAIN JR, CURTIS LAMONT LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT 04/20/2022313390 1 MCCLAIN JR, CURTIS LAMONT UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE 04/20/2022313391 1 MCCLAIN JR, CURTIS LAMONT EVADING ARREST 04/20/2022313392 1 MCGLAMERY, PHILLIP EDWARD DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/20/2022313393 1 MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 04/20/2022313393 2 MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/20/2022313393 3 MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW 04/20/2022313393 4 MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 04/20/2022313394 1 MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 04/20/2022313394 2 MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 04/20/2022313394 3 MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 04/20/2022313395 1 NAVE, STEVEN HEATH THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313395 2 NAVE, STEVEN HEATH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 04/20/2022313396 1 NAVE, STEVEN HEATH THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313396 2 NAVE, STEVEN HEATH BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 04/20/2022313397 1 OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/20/2022313398 1 OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313399 1 PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313400 1 REYNOLDS, JUWAN DONTA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/20/2022313401 1 REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN E VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 04/20/2022313401 2 REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN E SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION 04/20/2022313401 3 REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN E DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 04/20/2022313401 4 REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN E LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT 04/20/2022313401 5 REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN E DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022313402 1 SACKETT, JAMES EARL AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/20/2022313403 1 SALAZAR, OSCAR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 04/20/2022313403 2 SALAZAR, OSCAR DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 04/20/2022313403 3 SALAZAR, OSCAR FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 04/20/2022313403 4 SALAZAR, OSCAR DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 04/20/2022313403 5 SALAZAR, OSCAR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022313404 1 SCHOLL, JAMES ALAN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 04/20/2022313404 2 SCHOLL, JAMES ALAN POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE 04/20/2022313404 3 SCHOLL, JAMES ALAN POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DRUG CONVICTION 04/20/2022313404 4 SCHOLL, JAMES ALAN THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313405 1 TOTHEROW, ADREANNA LESHA POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 04/20/2022313405 2 TOTHEROW, ADREANNA LESHA RESISTING ARREST 04/20/2022313405 3 TOTHEROW, ADREANNA LESHA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/20/2022313406 1 WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA BURGLARY 04/20/2022313406 2 WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313407 1 WATSON, NATHANIEL CHILD NEGLECT 04/20/2022313407 2 WATSON, NATHANIEL CHILD NEGLECT 04/20/2022313407 3 WATSON, NATHANIEL CHILD NEGLECT 04/20/2022313407 4 WATSON, NATHANIEL THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022313407 5 WATSON, NATHANIEL AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 04/20/2022313408 1 WILSON, SHANNA POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 04/20/2022