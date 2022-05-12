 Thursday, May 12, 2022 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Launches Effort To recruit Businesses To Bid On City Work

Thursday, May 12, 2022

The city of Chattanooga is launching a new outreach effort to encourage area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid efforts to streamline formerly arcane processes and procedures that some companies have said were overly burdensome.

Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to simplify the experience of doing business with the city as part of an effort to attract more local businesses to bid on city contracts and purchases, and bring back those who may have stepped away in previous years.

The purchasing expo will be held on Thursday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Avondale Community Center, 1305 Dodson Avenue. Register here.

Kevin Bartenfield, who joined the city in 2021 as the chief procurement officer, said he has been working to reduce the amount of time it takes vendors to get paid, and has also modernized the city’s vendor portal as part of the ongoing overhaul.

“The whole team is working hard to make doing business with the city a pleasant experience that also protects the tax dollars with which we’ve been entrusted,” said Mr. Bartenfield. “We’re excited to re-introduce the city to potential vendors and discuss opportunities.”

Event attendees will be able to meet with city purchasing decision-makers, learn more about the city’s efforts to build a more equitable and diverse vendor ecosystem, as well as sign up and register as potential suppliers and receive training to begin receiving opportunities to sell goods and services to the city. 

“We hope that our diverse community’s business owners will take advantage of this opportunity to meet our city’s decision-makers and get plugged into the city purchasing process, as we work together to create a more prosperous Chattanooga,” said Tamara Steward, chief equity officer.

Purchasing representatives from Hamilton County and EPB will also be present at the event, along with small-business support agencies such as Bright Bridge, CoLab, Score, TN Small Business Development Center, UTC Procurement Technical Assistance Center, and Pathway Lending.



May 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Fast Food Employee Put Dead Rat In Her Coffee After She Complained About Slow Service; Suspicious Man Was Throwing Bouncy Balls Outside DG

May 12, 2022

Chattanooga Launches Effort To recruit Businesses To Bid On City Work

May 12, 2022

Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Emergency Funding Bill To Protect U.S. Supreme Court Justices


A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She ... (click for more)

The city of Chattanooga is launching a new outreach effort to encourage area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid efforts to streamline formerly arcane processes and procedures that some ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday introduced legislation that appropriates $10 million in additional resources to the U.S. Supreme Court ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Claims Fast Food Employee Put Dead Rat In Her Coffee After She Complained About Slow Service; Suspicious Man Was Throwing Bouncy Balls Outside DG

A woman told police she bought a large coffee at the drive-through of a local fast food restaurant. She said she complained to the employee at the window that she waited too long in line. She said the employee did not say anything and gave her what she ordered. The woman said she drank most of the coffee and, when she got home, she put it in the refrigerator. She said when she later ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Launches Effort To recruit Businesses To Bid On City Work

The city of Chattanooga is launching a new outreach effort to encourage area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid efforts to streamline formerly arcane processes and procedures that some companies have said were overly burdensome. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to simplify the experience of doing business with the city as part of an effort to attract more local ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Miracle In The Air

Lou Holtz, the famous football coach, tells the delightful story about flying home after a recruiting mission. “Just me and the school pilot. It’s pitch-black dark when suddenly the pilot asked me out of the blue: ‘Lou, what would you do if I had a major heart attack right now?’” Lou immediately replied, “I’d whip your ass all the way to the ground!” Fortunately, when such a ... (click for more)

Sports

Byrd Flies - Tenerowicz Walks Off Chattanooga In 10th Against M-Braves

Byrd Tenerowicz arms became wings as he exited the infield dirt and made his way into the pristine outfield grass. What gave him those wings? A walkoff single that drove in two teammates and produced a memorable 5-4 tenth-inning victory. After being mobbed by teammates and taking a moment to compose himself, Tenerowicz explained his approach. “If it was a slider, screw it, ... (click for more)

"Focused omOn The Zone" - Chattanooga State Softball Headed To Region Championship Game

White pieces of fluff swirled through the air on a cloudy Wednesday afternoon, and when frozen in a photo, this material gave the impression of a game played in the heart of winter. In reality it was over 80 degrees on a May afternoon. But standing in the batter’s box was a cold-blooded Ashlyn Holland, who was the second batter in the bottom of the sixth inning. As a fourth-year ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors