Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Big Lead For Georgia House 14; Colton Moore Ahead Of Steve Henry To Replace Mullis For State Senate 53

Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia House District 14 representative, had a big lead in the Republican primary with over 60 percent of the vote counted.

In the state Senate District 53 election to replace Jeff Mullis, former state Rep. Colton Moore was ahead of Steve Henry.

Despite there being six candidates on the GOP ballot, Rep. Greene had gained over 70 percent of the vote.

She was to face Democrat Marcus Flowers in the general election. He is an Army veteran, contractor and official in the State Department and Department of Defense.

With three Democrats on the ballot, it was Flowers with over 75 percent of the vote.

Mr. Moore, who had lost to former Senator Mullis in the last election, had a narrow lead over Steve Henry. It was 14,065 for Moore and 13,389 for Henry.

Mr. Moore was a state representative from Dade County from 2018 to 2020. Mr. Henry is a former Catoosa County Commissioner and mayor.

Mr. Henry won by almost 700 votes in his home Catoosa County. However, Mr. Moore took Chattooga, Dade, Floyd and Walker counties.