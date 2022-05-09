 Monday, May 9, 2022 63.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Gas Prices Rise 17.1 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, May 9, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.35 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.58 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.58 while the highest was $4.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.21.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31 on Monday. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.36 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
May 9, 2021: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)
May 9, 2020: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)
May 9, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
May 9, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
May 9, 2017: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
May 9, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
May 9, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
May 9, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
May 9, 2013: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
May 9, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $4.12, up 16.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.96.
State of Tennessee- $4.07, up 18.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.89.
Huntsville- $4.00, up 18.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82. 

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium. While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel's surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods."

May 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Friend Stole Her Driver’s License; Man Disputes Bar Tab

May 9, 2022

Regular Grand Jury Recommends Tours Resume Of Workhouse, Juvenile Facility, CADAS

May 9, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Friend Stole Her Driver’s License; Man Disputes Bar Tab

A woman called police and said the day before she was at her friend’s home on North Hickory Street and went into the bathroom. She said she left her purse containing her Tennessee driver's license. When she returned, her driver’s license was not inside her purse. She doesn’t have proof that her friend took her driver’s license, but wanted to document this in case anything happens. ... (click for more)

Regular Grand Jury Recommends Tours Resume Of Workhouse, Juvenile Facility, CADAS

Members of the Regular Grand Jury in a final report recommended that grand juror tours resume of the Silverdale Jail, the Juvenile Detention Center and CADAS. The tours were halted during the COVID epidemic. Jimmy Anderson is the foreman of the Regular Grand Jury. Here is the final report: The Grand Jury was comprised of a variety of diversity from all areas of Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Weston Wamp Reached Across The Aisle

I followed the Hamilton County Mayoral election closely and I noticed Weston Wamp reached across the aisle to win over Democrats and Independents. His efforts were sincere and much needed today in our polarized country. The U.S. Congress is paralyzed by hyper partisan political brinksmanship and our federal legislative branch is dysfunctional. A heart-felt video Weston ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ashley Judd's Tribute

On April 30, the day before the mother-daughter duo famously known as The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with Ray Charles, Naomi Judd unexpectedly died after struggling with Hepatitis C and mental health issues. She gave birth to her daughter Wynonna at age 17 and, after a rough start that included several years on welfare, the iconic duo won five ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Softball Opens TCCAA Region VII NJCAA Tournament With 7-6 Win Over Dyersburg

Seeded fifth Cleveland State softball opened the TCCAA Region VII NJCAA Tournament on Sunday with a thrilling 7-6 nine inning win over number four seed Dyersburg State. Bailee Phillips went the distance winning her 11th game of the year and helped her own cause going 3-for-5 at the plate driving in two runs. Makala Strickland who joined Phillips with three hits of her own ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Knocks Off East Division Leaders With 2-1 Road Win In Maryland

Germantown, MD- Chattanooga FC braved monsoon-like conditions Saturday night to triumph 2-1 against East Division leaders Maryland Bobcats and take all three points back to the Scenic City. Chattanooga FC entered the match in need of points, having only picked up two in its first three games of NISA play. In contrast, Maryland Bobcat had 11 points from five games after a quick ... (click for more)


