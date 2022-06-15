Police Blotter: Suspicious Man With Water Gun Is Jaywalking On Highway 153; Man Gives Dede A Ride And She Asked To Be Paid For Her Time

An officer responded to a suspicious person with a water gun at 5200 Hwy. 153. The man was jaywalking on Highway 153 and the officer asked him to cross the street carefully so he could speak with him. The officer saw the man had a water gun around his shoulder. He was cooperative with officers and had no active warrants in NCIC.

* * *

An unknown person called police and reported a homeless man sleeping on a mattress on Spring Creek Road. Police arrived and checked on the man, who had no outstanding warrants in Tennessee. He told police he was moving along.

* * *

A woman at the Signal View Condos at 900 Mountain Creek Road told police her car was damaged overnight. There was damage on the driver-side of the front bumper, which was scratched and had a couple holes in it. There is no proof of how the damage was done. No estimates have been done yet.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on Arbor Place Lane where they spoke with the caller, a man who said he was in a disorder with his girlfriend. The man said the argument was only verbal and that everything was fine. Police spoke to the woman who said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument and he called police. She said everything was fine. The man said he would leave and left to stay at a friend’s house.

* * *

An officer saw a black Nissan Altima with a green drive out tag on N. Chamberlain Avenue. The green drive out tags are no longer valid. Police initiated a traffic stop at approximately 2000 N. Chamberlain Ave. The Nissan Altima didn’t stop and the officer didn’t pursue. The driver appeared to be a black male with a short, twisted hair. The last known direction was south on S. Kelly.

* * *

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police he was being harassed by phone by three other men. He showed officers pictures where the other men were making threats towards him. He wanted a paper trail in case anything was to ever happen.

* * *

An officer saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 27. A traffic stop was initiated at 200 Highway 27. The driver was issued a warning.

* * *

An employee with Scenic South Properties at 406 Frazier Ave. said they had a situation with an application. The employee believed someone was using someone else’s ID and Social Security retirement paperwork. The officer was able to get in touch with the applicant and she gave the officer the information for the other person on the application. Then the officer called that person and she said she was trying to get a place with the applicant. All the information checked out and the employee said she was thankful that it wasn't fraudulent activity.

* * *

A man on Central Avenue told police the battery was stolen from the boom lift rented from Herc Rentals. He said the replacement battery would cost around $136. The boom lift was parked in the parking lot of the new construction site.

* * *

A man on Brained Road called police and said the CARTA bus ramp was not all the way down and he fell off of the ramp. Police observed the ramp to be on the pavement with a corner of the ramp off of the ground. Police identified the driver of the CARTA bus. The man denied EMS.

* * *

Police observed an older, black Honda CRV traveling north on 4th Avenue at a high rate of speed. Police initiated a traffic stop at E. 23rd and S. Kelly for the speed and also a non-functioning, driver-side brake light. The Honda turned into the liquor store, then fled at a high rate of speed, failing to yield to police. The Honda was occupied by three black males. The last known direction was south on 4th Avenue.

* * *

A man on N. Germantown Road told police a female named Dede had taken some of his documents. He had come to this address to pick someone up but they were not there. He said Dede asked for a ride and he agreed to give her one. They only got around the corner when she changed her mind and asked to be taken back. He took her back and then she asked for him to pay her for her time. He told her to get out of the car at which point she got out and took some of his paperwork with his bank account numbers on them. He said she also tried to get physical before she got out of the car, but would not tell the officer what she did. The officer attempted to locate Dede in the room that he said she went to, but was unable.