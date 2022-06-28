Dr. Renee Murley appointed As Boyd Buchanan’s New Head Of School; Leaves Director Of The School Of Education Post At UTC

Boyd Buchanan School has announced Dr. Renee Murley as their next Head of School, effective Aug. 1.

Officials said, "Dr. Murley brings extensive classroom, administrative, and leadership experience to this role.

"Already deeply involved on campus as both parent and Board member, Dr. Murley is well suited to continue campus momentum and to effectively further strategic campus initiatives."

Dr. Murley said, "Over the past 70 years, Boyd Buchanan has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of families. When we moved to Chattanooga six years ago, we toured several schools, and Boyd Buchanan quickly became the best option for our family. The opportunity to achieve academic goals in a Christ-centered environment aligned with our family values. I am thankful and honored to continue that mission for other families in leading students at Boyd Buchanan to grow intellectually, spiritually, and socially in the love of Christ."

Most recently serving as the Director of the School of Education at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Dr. Murley earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Freed-Hardeman University and was later awarded a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Memphis.

Matt Mathis, chairman of the Board, said, “We believe her leadership style and collaborative spirit will enhance the campus experience for our faculty, staff, and students and promote the well-being of our campus community. We are honored to have her join us in this capacity as we work to further the vision and mission of our school.”