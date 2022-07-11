 Monday, July 11, 2022 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Early Voting For The Aug. 4 Election Begins Friday

Monday, July 11, 2022

Tennessee’s early voting period for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election begins this Friday, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30.

“More Tennessee voters take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of our state’s generous early voting period every year,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “There is a longer ballot for the Aug. 4 election, so I encourage Tennessee voters to cast their ballot early.”

On the August ballot, Tennessee voters will see primary races for Governor, U.S.
House, State Senate, State House and the State Executive Committee members for each political party and retention or general elections for judicial offices and other state and local positions. 

Early voting allows Tennesseans to avoid Election Day crowds and shorten their wait time. Early voting also offers the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours and multiple polling locations in many counties.

Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view sample ballots and more with the  GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. 

Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote will also reduce your time at the polls.
 
“There are several judicial retention questions on the ballot this year.  I want voters to be aware that the August ballot is longer than normally and will take additional time to complete," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “When you vote early, you can help reduce wait times for yourself and other voters."
 
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. Student IDs are not acceptable. Out of state driver’s license are not acceptable.  More information about what types of IDs are permitted is available on GoVoteTN.gov.
 
For the latest accurate information about the upcoming election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
 
For more information about early voting, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

