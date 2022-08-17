 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Charges Bound To The Grand Jury Against Man Who Injured Officer At The Park Village Apartments

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb bound over the suspect in the June 17 incident at 701 North Germantown Road at the Park Village Apartments, where a Chattanooga Police officer was injured.
 
Henry Dewayne Beard, 28, was charged by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on two charges of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest and criminal conspiracy.
 
After hearing proof put on by Assistant Attorney General Cameron Williams, Judge Webb dismissed the criminal conspiracy and one of the reckless endangerment charges and bound the rest of the charges over to the Hamilton County Grand Jury.
 
Beard remains in custody on $380,000 bond.
 
The state presented the two initial arriving officers Hunter Morgan and Brian Wood with their testimony placing Beard at the scene and behind the wheel of a stolen 2019 Dodge Challenger. The car had been stolen out of North Carolina.
 
Beard, a validated Athens Park Bloods gang member, attempted to flee the scene after officers arrived upon a complaint of drug activity in the parking lot. While attempting to flee, Beard allegedly struck the vehicle driven by officer Morgan, pinning the officer’s legs in the door and injuring him. In testimony officer Wood advised that in the fear of his life and the lives of the other police officers on the scene, he drew his service weapon and fired one shot at the car as it struck Officer Morgan.  Two other officers testified to the gray Dodge Challenger leaving at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner.
 
Public Defender Elizabeth Schmidt questioned all CPD Officers on the Chattanooga Police Departments use of force policy in this incident. She also asked officers if a gun residue test had been performed on her client after his arrest.
 
She also requested that the charge of criminal conspiracy be dismissed as no other persons have been charged along with Beard. Officers Morgan and Wood both testified upon their arrival there were three people standing by the Dodge Challenger, two of them who fled and were not captured.
 
Detective Jason Maucere with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department showed the court surveillance video from the apartment complex showing Beard and the two unidentified persons at the Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of the Park Village Apartments.
 
Attorney Schmidt questioned Detective Maucere about the number of Chattanooga Police Department Units who responded to the initial call. The detective responded it was not unusual due to the violence and drug activity history at the location for officer safety.

August 17, 2022

Only 2 Families Got To Enjoy Spacious 409 Cameron St. House

August 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High

August 17, 2022

County Commission Turns Thumbs Down On Large Apartment Complex On Hickory Valley Road At Highway 58


Only two families got to enjoy a spacious home at 409 Cameron St., high up on historic Cameron Hill. It was built about 1926 by William A. "Spots" Sharp, who operated Sharp Brothers Meat Market ... (click for more)

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to deny a rezoning request to allow what would have been one of the largest apartment complexes planned in Hamilton County. The project ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Only 2 Families Got To Enjoy Spacious 409 Cameron St. House

Only two families got to enjoy a spacious home at 409 Cameron St., high up on historic Cameron Hill. It was built about 1926 by William A. "Spots" Sharp, who operated Sharp Brothers Meat Market for several decades at 402 W. Ninth St. with his younger brother, Robert G. "Bud" Sharp. The 402 W. Ninth was a three-story brick that went up during the building boom in 1888. Initially, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. She said the first one was Brandon Ceptor and the second one was Deputy Jacob. She stated they called her multiple times saying that they needed her to pay a fine or they would put a warrant ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)

James Boofer: Big Orange Comeback?

Well, it’s that time of year again and if you were born and raised somewhere below the Mason-Dixon line you know exactly what I mean. There’s no better time of year for a sports fan than the beginning of the football season and if your team happens to play in the Southeastern Conference, it’s even better. This time of year is a great time to dream big. Your favorite team has ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors