Police Blotter: Couple Arguing Over Car Key Begin Pulling Each Other's Hair; "Pastor Mike" Causing Trouble Again While Wielding Large Stick

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

A disorder was reported at a residence on E. Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a couple who said that they were arguing with each other over a car key, and they started pulling each other's hair. Police did not observe any sign of physical injuries on either of them. The man packed his belongings and moved out.

* * *

A man told police he last saw his vehicle where he parked it at the Stone Ridge Apartments on W. 37th Street around midnight the night before.  He said it was left locked overnight. When he got back to it that morning, he said he discovered that the passenger side front window had been broken out and there was an item on the ground that was inside his vehicle before. Also, he said the glovebox had been opened and a bag had been taken that contained his wallet.

* * *

A woman on W. 37th Street told police that someone had left a duffel bag in her back yard sometime overnight. She wanted police to check the bag and take it away. Police checked the bag, and found it to be filled with clothing. It is unknown who the bag belongs to at this time. Police transported the bag to CPD Property, where it was entered as found property.

* * *

A man at the Hamilton Inn, 6830 Lee Hwy., told police he got into a verbal argument with his neighbor. Police spoke with both men and they agreed to go to their separate rooms and not bother one another.

* * *

A man told police that at 9 a.m. he took a break at work on Freeman Avenue. When he walked outside, he found that his 2016 Nissan Maxima (TN tag) had been damaged while parked in the parking lot. The damage to the vehicle is to the driver's side fender/headlight area. It is unknown how this damage occurred.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police that a man was walking down the street and acting suspiciously on Clio Avenue. Police located the man in question and he identified himself. He told police that he is homeless and was simply going around collecting trash and cans that he could trade in for money. He said that he wasn't trying to bother anyone and he would leave the area if he was making people uncomfortable. The man denied the need for any kind of help and appeared to be alright. There were no active warrants out for his arrest. He then left the area without incident.

* * *

The property manager at 3430 Hughes Ave. told police a woman was causing problems at 3430 Hughes Ave. The manager wanted police to talk to the woman about the noise and complaints coming from the residence. Police made contact with the woman, She said that she would keep the commotion down.

* * *

A man on Lerch Street told police that overnight his Honda was damaged. He said there is a hole on the driver's side that appears to be caused by a bullet falling straight down, and there are chips on the windshield.

* * *

A disorder was reported at Buffalo Valley addiction treatment center, at 5900 Shaw Ave. Police found a man walking on Shepherd Road; he said that he was just at the vet's home on Shaw Avenue and he was upset because he could not get his personal belongings. He said that he got kicked out about a week ago and they told him that he could come back if the police were present to get his belongings. He said he decided to go to the residence and try to get his belongings
without police presence and the house manager denied him access to his property. The house manager then called the police and the man left the residence on foot. After police spoke with both the house manager and the man, the man was allowed to get his belongings with the police on the scene.

* * *

A woman on Tomahawk Trail told police someone burned down her garbage can while she was away. She told police she believes her ex-boyfriend is the suspect. She told police she had a TPO against him, however, that has expired. She said he has threatened to burn her house down in the past and believes this incident is just the start.

* * *

An AT&T employee told police that within the last two days, someone stole a telephone cable near the intersection of Burgess Road and Browns Ferry Road.

* * *

A man parked near the Tennessee Aquarium, 1 Broad St., told police his white Ford Explorer had a small dent in the door from another car hitting it with the car door. Police observed slight red paint transfer and a small ding on the driver's side rear door. The vehicle next to the man's Explorer was a red Mustang. The Mustang was unoccupied at the time, but police did observe small bits of white paint transfer on the passenger side door.

* * *

A woman called police and said that while at Publix, 5928 Hixson Pike, she realized that she had lost her wallet and its contents.

* * *

A man reported a shirtless black male was pushing a wheelchair, twirling a large stick and walking up to cars, panhandling near a business on N. Market Street. Police spoke with a man matching the description, who goes by the alias, "Pastor Mike." Police had responded earlier that morning to check on the man on a wellness check. Police observed that he was loud and was drawing attention to himself. Police requested he not cause any disturbances.


