Man, 43, Ejected From Jeep After Rear-Ending Vehicle On Brainerd Road

A 43-year-old man was ejected from the Jeep he was driving following a crash on Brainerd Road on Tuesday night.

At 8:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene. Police located the driver of a Jeep who had been ejected from the vehicle. He was suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were advised the Jeep was traveling westbound on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle, causing the driver to be ejected.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

Traffic in the area will be slow until the crash scene is cleared, police said.