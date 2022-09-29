Reimagining Broad Street Planning Process Begins

River City Company, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio, is seeking community feedback as part of “Reimagining Broad Street”. During the ONE Riverfront planning process, the community voiced a strong desire to develop a comprehensive and visionary plan for Broad Street, officials said. Reimagining Broad Street is described as a detailed, block-by-block urban design analysis that will address public realm improvements, multi-modal transportation enhancements, integrate technology, green infrastructure, parking, and economic development opportunities, all while supporting existing businesses and urban residents.

Emily Mack, president & CEO of River City Company, said, “Broad Street serves downtown as the primary linkage of key areas including City Center, Southside and the Riverfront District.

Through the ONE Riverfront planning process, we saw opportunities to enhance cultural assets and re-focus the street to be a people-oriented, public space that will support the revival and future strength of our downtown.”

“With Chattanooga’s continued growth, it’s more important than ever for us to ensure our downtown develops in a way that is environmentally sustainable, economically productive, and inclusive for all,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “As a primary urban corridor connecting downtown to the Riverfront, Broad Street has the potential to become one of our city’s premier public streets, and we’re excited to work with River City Company, Chattanooga Design Studio, and the community to create a visionary plan for its redevelopment that supports smart growth for our downtown and meets the needs of our residents.”

"The Chattanooga Design Studio is thrilled to be involved in this visioning process for such a significant cultural thread in downtown,” said Eric Myers, executive director of the Chattanooga Design Studio. “We look forward to working with and hearing from people that love this city as much as we do."

Now through Nov. 30, community members are asked to share feedback that will guide improvements on Broad Street from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Aquarium Way in the Riverfront District.

The online survey is available at www.broadstreetcha.com.

Over the next few months, River City Company and the Chattanooga Design Studio will be engaging with the community at places where community members gather along with design charrettes, lunchtime listening sessions, online forums and at neighborhood and organization meetings.

To request River City Company or the Chattanooga Design Studio to speak at an upcoming meeting about Reimagining Broad Street, please contact Dawn Hjelseth at dawn@rivercitycompany.com or fill out the speaker request form on the website.

The community is also invited to attend the upcoming Downtown Council of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 6 from 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites on Chestnut Street to hear more about the project along with other downtown redevelopment updates. The meeting fee is $15 with breakfast provided.

Attendees are asked to RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ downtown-council-meeting- tickets-161272780227 . A recording of the meeting will be on the www.broadstreetcha.com website on October 7, 2022.

The funding for Reimagining Broad Street planning is provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, city of Chattanooga and River City Company.