 Thursday, September 29, 2022 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Reimagining Broad Street Planning Process Begins

Thursday, September 29, 2022

River City Company, in partnership with the city of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio, is seeking community feedback as part of “Reimagining Broad Street”. During the ONE Riverfront planning process, the community voiced a strong desire to develop a comprehensive and visionary plan for Broad Street, officials said. Reimagining Broad Street is described as a detailed, block-by-block urban design analysis that will address public realm improvements, multi-modal transportation enhancements, integrate technology, green infrastructure, parking, and economic development opportunities, all while supporting existing businesses and urban residents.

 

Emily Mack, president & CEO of River City Company, said, “Broad Street serves downtown as the primary linkage of key areas including City Center, Southside and the Riverfront District.

Through the ONE Riverfront planning process, we saw opportunities to enhance cultural assets and re-focus the street to be a people-oriented, public space that will support the revival and future strength of our downtown.”

 

“With Chattanooga’s continued growth, it’s more important than ever for us to ensure our downtown develops in a way that is environmentally sustainable, economically productive, and inclusive for all,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “As a primary urban corridor connecting downtown to the Riverfront, Broad Street has the potential to become one of our city’s premier public streets, and we’re excited to work with River City Company, Chattanooga Design Studio, and the community to create a visionary plan for its redevelopment that supports smart growth for our downtown and meets the needs of our residents.”

 

"The Chattanooga Design Studio is thrilled to be involved in this visioning process for such a significant cultural thread in downtown,” said Eric Myers, executive director of the Chattanooga Design Studio. “We look forward to working with and hearing from people that love this city as much as we do."

 

Now through Nov. 30, community members are asked to share feedback that will guide improvements on Broad Street from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Aquarium Way in the Riverfront District.

 

The online survey is available at www.broadstreetcha.com.

 

Over the next few months, River City Company and the Chattanooga Design Studio will be engaging with the community at places where community members gather along with design charrettes, lunchtime listening sessions, online forums and at neighborhood and organization meetings.

 

To request River City Company or the Chattanooga Design Studio to speak at an upcoming meeting about Reimagining Broad Street, please contact Dawn Hjelseth at dawn@rivercitycompany.com or fill out the speaker request form on the website.

 

The community is also invited to attend the upcoming Downtown Council of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 6 from 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites on Chestnut Street to hear more about the project along with other downtown redevelopment updates. The meeting fee is $15 with breakfast provided.

 

Attendees are asked to RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-council-meeting-tickets-161272780227. A recording of the meeting will be on the www.broadstreetcha.com website on October 7, 2022.

 

The funding for Reimagining Broad Street planning is provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, city of Chattanooga and River City Company.


September 29, 2022

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 29, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Meets Man On Dating App And He Uses Her Visa Card; Woman Doesn’t Take Drink Man Bought Her

September 29, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away ... (click for more)

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police she met a guy named Tyree on the Facebook dating app. She invited him to her apartment and watched a movie with him, her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, ASHLEY MONIQUE 1212 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Meets Man On Dating App And He Uses Her Visa Card; Woman Doesn’t Take Drink Man Bought Her

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police she met a guy named Tyree on the Facebook dating app. She invited him to her apartment and watched a movie with him, her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend. She said she went to sleep in her room and left her purse in the living room where the man still was and was awake. She didn't think anything of this until she noticed the next day that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Conservatives And The LGBTQ Community Can Live At Peace With One Another

As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don’t speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative ... (click for more)

Respect For Law Enforcement And Citizens

Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law. Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Earns 2-1 Win; Will Host NISA Semifinals October 30

Chattanooga FC picked up a paramount three points with a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego on Wednesday night. Goals from Brett Jones and Markus Naglestad confirmed Chattanooga’s position as hosts of the NISA semifinals on Sunday, October 30 at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga and San Diego met just a few weeks prior in California, where the boys in blue also won 2-1. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Lee's Burnette Wins Cougar Invitational; Flames Finish Second

Beck Burnette shot a 67-70-68 to finish five under winning the Cougar Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. Burnette finished four strokes ahead of the second place finisher. The Flames shot 288 as a team on Tuesday to come in second place just one stroke behind the winning team, Anderson University. Oliver Lewis-Perkins was the second best finisher for the Flames with a sixth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors