Volunteer Fire Departments Ask Annual Appropriation From The County

Volunteer fire departments in the county told members of the County Commission on Wednesday they would like to be included in each county budget with a specified amount.

The county has made a number of contributions to the volunteer units through the years, but James Berry told commissioners that it is difficult to operate without knowing projected income from year to year.

The group is asking a $5.6 million amount, which represents a $3.3 million increase.

The commission was told that to fully fund the needs of the volunteer units it would cost as much as $70 million a year.

Lee Brouner, county finance director, said the upcoming county budget "is very, very tight and this would be a tough ask."

He said the request amounted to a 2.5 cents property tax increase.

There would be a provision for annual increases and for the possibility that some of the units might merge.

The commission was told that there is quite a disparity in the activities of the various departments. Tri-Community had 2,943 calls last year and Highway 58 1,887, compared to 33 for Flat Top.