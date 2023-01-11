Cause Of Death For 3 People Found In Hixson Outbuilding Was Fentanyl, Meth, Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Reports from the Hamilton County Medical Examiner say the deaths of three people found in an outbuilding in Hixson on Dec. 2 were due to "fentanyl, methamphetamine and carbon monoxide toxicity."

The deaths were listed as accidental.

The victims were identified as Timothy James Weeks, 47; Elizabeth Consuela Carney, 44, and Joseph Brent Wene, 42.

The reports say a sheriff's deputy was notified by the medical examiner of three deaths that occurred in a 10-foot x 18-foot outbuilding at 1536 Dallas Lake Road.

A family member conducted a well-being check on her father, who was found alive in the outbuilding.

The family member then discovered that two men and a woman were unresponsive inside the small building.

Emergency personnel responded and all three were declared dead.

One of the men was lying on the floor, the other was up against a bed, and the female was lying in bed, the report says.