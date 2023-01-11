Latest Headlines

Truck Driver Arrested For Felony Reckless Endangerment In Collegedale Train Derailment

  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega
Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega

The driver of the tractor-trailer that caused a train derailment in December has been arrested for felony reckless endangerment.

Collegedale Police, Tri-Community Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County Emergency Management, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Chattanooga Fire Department responded on Dec. 20 to a train derailment at the railroad crossing located in the 10000 block of Apison Pike.

The investigation revealed that a tractor trailer was delivering a 137-foot concrete bridge span across the railroad crossing at the time of the collision.

The driver, identified as Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega, proceeded across the railroad crossing behind his first escort car without first assuring his tractor trailer could completely clear the tracks. He also did not make contact or arrangements with Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.

Cruz-Vega stopped halfway across the tracks after his turn, bringing his tractor trailer into the on-coming lane of traffic instead of his own travel lane.

While stopped in the on-coming lane of traffic, Cruz-Vega’s tractor trailer carrying the concrete bridge span was struck by a Norfolk Southern locomotive, causing the train to derail.

The derailment caused three engines and 10 rail cars to leave the tracks causing substantial damage to the rail system and other infrastructure.

The train’s engineer and conductor were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Cruz-Vega has also been charged with failure to yield and a registration violation. He is currently out on a $10,000 bond and his court date has been set for April 12.

Latest Headlines
Threat To Ocoee Middle School Determined To Be False
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
Truck Driver Arrested For Felony Reckless Endangerment In Collegedale Train Derailment
Truck Driver Arrested For Felony Reckless Endangerment In Collegedale Train Derailment
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
Grand Jury True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
Local Swimmer Nominated In 2022 WOWSA Awards
Local Swimmer Nominated In 2022 WOWSA Awards
  • Sports
  • 1/11/2023
UTC's Heck Named SoCon Student-Athlete Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 1/11/2023
South Korean Solar Firm Announces $2.5 Billion Investment At Dalton
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
Breaking News
Threat To Ocoee Middle School Determined To Be False
  • 1/11/2023

Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday concerning a potential threat of violence toward the school. It was reported a student ... more

Grand Jury True Bills
  • 1/11/2023

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: 314919 1 HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ ASSAULT 01/11/2023 314920 1 JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 01/11/2023 314920 2 JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE EVADING ... more

South Korean Solar Firm Announces $2.5 Billion Investment At Dalton
  • 1/11/2023

A South Korean company announced a $2.5 billion expansion of its Dalton, Ga., solar plant. Hanwha Q CELLS build also build a new plant in northwest Atlanta. Officials said the investments ... more

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Dealing With Dogs Running At Large, Owners Not Poop Scooping
  • 1/11/2023
HCSO Warns Of Local Mail Thefts In Hamilton County
HCSO Warns Of Local Mail Thefts In Hamilton County
  • 1/11/2023
Kevin Raper Sworn In As Member Of 113th General Assembly
Kevin Raper Sworn In As Member Of 113th General Assembly
  • 1/11/2023
Volunteer Fire Departments Ask Annual Appropriation From The County
  • 1/11/2023
Dashboard App To Give Tennesseans Full Access To Legislative Goings-On
  • 1/11/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann - And Response (2)
  • 1/6/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality - And Response
  • 1/6/2023
Sports
Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With 77-68 Win Over Vanderbilt
  • 1/10/2023
Red Wolves Sign Guatemalan Goalkeeper
Red Wolves Sign Guatemalan Goalkeeper
  • 1/10/2023
Former Moc Coach Lamont Paris Gets Big Win At Kentucky
  • 1/10/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Local Swimmer Nominated In 2022 WOWSA Awards
Local Swimmer Nominated In 2022 WOWSA Awards
  • 1/11/2023
Happenings
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Continues Annual MLK Day Of Service
  • 1/11/2023
Community Leader Focused My Morning Cup Podcast Launches Monday
Community Leader Focused My Morning Cup Podcast Launches Monday
  • 1/11/2023
Did You Know? Conflict Of Interest
Did You Know? Conflict Of Interest
  • 1/11/2023
TDEC Seeks Nominations For Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards
  • 1/11/2023
CARTA Announces Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Schedule
  • 1/11/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Is Next Stop On Steven Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour
Chattanooga Is Next Stop On Steven Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour
  • 1/11/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Eating Season
Best Of Grizzard - The Eating Season
  • 1/11/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
  • 1/10/2023
ETSU Chorale Has Concert Jan. 13
  • 1/6/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
Text Request Kickstarts 2023 With Promotions
  • 1/11/2023
David Lillard, Jr. Looks Forward To Next Term As State Treasurer
  • 1/11/2023
Hamilton Place Seeking Vendors For Black-Owned Business Expo
  • 1/11/2023
Real Estate
Christian Hempell Named President And COO Of Patriot Family Homes
  • 1/10/2023
Planning Panel Allows 5-Story Building As Part Of Planned Southside Gardens
  • 1/9/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Denial For 74 Townhomes Near Morris Hill Road
  • 1/9/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Dr. Angela Davis To Highlight UTC MLK Day 2023
Dr. Angela Davis To Highlight UTC MLK Day 2023
  • 1/11/2023
HCS Deputy Superintendent Selected For 7th Cohort Of Chiefs For Change
HCS Deputy Superintendent Selected For 7th Cohort Of Chiefs For Change
  • 1/11/2023
CSCC Announces Gym Floor Improvements
CSCC Announces Gym Floor Improvements
  • 1/11/2023
Living Well
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
  • 1/11/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Completes 25,000 Touches Campaign With Almost 30K Interactions
  • 1/11/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department Hosts Blood Drive Jan. 30
Signal Mountain Police Department Hosts Blood Drive Jan. 30
  • 1/11/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga's First Outdoor Pickleball Courts Coming In Spring
  • 1/11/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
  • 1/7/2023
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Murray County Singing Convention Is Jan. 28
  • 1/11/2023
East Tennessee Anglican Choir Presents Candlelight Concert Feb. 5
  • 1/10/2023
"Help Finding My Way" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/11/2023
Obituaries
Curtis Lee Fairbanks, Sr.
Curtis Lee Fairbanks, Sr.
  • 1/11/2023
Brenda Gail Davenport
Brenda Gail Davenport
  • 1/11/2023
Harold Edward Taylor
Harold Edward Taylor
  • 1/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Broome, Linda Darlene (LaFayette)
  • 1/10/2023
Baker, Alice Warren (Dalton)
Baker, Alice Warren (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023
Morrison, James Kinzel "Ken" (Dalton)
Morrison, James Kinzel "Ken" (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023