Police Blotter: Man Whose Pants Are Too Big Accused Of Exposing Himself; Laptop Left At Porta Potty Behind Library

An anonymous caller told police a man wearing no shirt was walking down Tunnel Boulevard exposing himself. Police located the man in the 600 block of Tunnel Boulevard. The man had no shirt on and had it wrapped around his waist, due to his pants being too big and not having a belt. Police identified the man and ran him through NCIC, with no active warrants showing. The man was transported to the Walgreens on Brainerd Road, where he got on a bus to go to his sister's house.



A man at a business at 5035 Hixson Pike told police that sometime over the weekend his catalytic converter was cut off from his company van. He valued the cost of repair to be $1,000. There is no security footage or suspect information.



A woman on Lisa Gaye Lane told police she was in the process of getting her ex-husband evicted. She said, while going through the eviction, she had decided to remove items from the residence, to include a vehicle. She wanted police to stand by as she removed her items. Police asked the woman if she owned the house and was currently living in the house, which she stated yes. Police watched as the woman opened the front door, without using force, and proceeded to remove items from the residence. She told police her ex-husband has no claim to the residence and was living in the house as a roommate. Police attempted to speak with the ex-husband, but he was not home.

A man told police he watched a property on Old Birds Mill Road and he discovered a tent in the rear of the landscape. He stated it was an Hispanic male, who he told to vacate the premises. When police arrived, the man in the tent was already gone. Police told the man to contact Dispatch if he returned.

Police responded to property found at the Dollar General, 8 E. 7th St. Officers observed a blue backpack with miscellaneous clothing. There were no individuals in the area where the property was found, and no owner information was available. The items were taken to Property.

A woman on Grove Street told police that sometime between 10:30-11 a.m. her VW Passat had been vandalized. She said that the driver's side rear window had been busted out. No suspect information could be obtained. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

A man told police his vehicle was parked at a business at 2020 Gunbarrel Road, and when he returned to it, the passenger front window was broken. He said the window trim also had damage. The man said there were several other vehicles with damage similar to his. He said it appeared as an attempted break-in, but nothing was taken.

A caller told police they had found a laptop in a black case covered in mud behind the library at the porta potty. Police turned the laptop into Property. It is unknown who the owner of the laptop is.