Chattanooga Man Arrested In East Ridge With Fentanyl, Meth, Loaded Gun

  Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Daniel Robert Cassell
Daniel Robert Cassell

A 27-year-old Chattanooga man has been arrested in East Ridge with fentanyl, meth and a loaded handgun.

Daniel Robert Cassell, of 8360 Glenaire Dr., was charged with possession of fentanyl for resale, possession of meth for resale, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

An officer said he was patrolling Ringgold Road on Tuesday when he saw a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a silver Kia sedan parked beside the gas station at 3918 Ringgold Road.

The officer said he could see a clear plastic cylinder containing several pills marked M/30 on the driver's lap. He said the cylinder contained 49 pills that appeared to be pressed fentanyl. 

The cylinder also contained a small plastic bag with 1.1 grams of meth.

The officer said after the driver got out of the vehicle he lifted his shirt to display a loaded and chambered .280 Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun. Some .380 ammo was found in the vehicle along with other types of ammo and firearm accessories. There was also a small amount of marijuana and a small digital scale.

 

