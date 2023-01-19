Long Vacant Building Across From Cleveland High May Become New Headquarters For Cleveland Schools

A long-vacant building across from Cleveland High School may become the new headquarters for the Cleveland City Schools.

The Cleveland School Board, at a special called meeting on Thursday morning, endorsed the idea, though it noted that a number of specifics of the project and costs are not yet known.

The Cleveland City Council on Monday discussed the purchase of the former First Tennessee Bank Building at 755 Raider Dr. from the Forrest Preston group for $759,000.

Dr. Russell Dyer, Cleveland Schools director, noted that the system is cramped for space at the current headquarters at 4300 Mouse Creek Road. It has served as the headquarters since 1977.

A board member said, "We have a definite interest in the property. I can't think of a better location."

It was noted that some offices in the current building "are no bigger than the closets at my home."

Dr. Dyer said the 15,367-square-foot building that is on 4.5 acres on Raider Drive could serve a number of purposes, including school offices, professional development, teacher work space, for art shows, ensemble performances, a GED center, family resource center, health clinic, break area and for school clubs.

The staff is now located in five different buildings. "It would make more sense to be in one space," he said.

The current building has zero storage space or teacher work space and has very small rooms, including the board meeting area where if there is a crowd not everyone can get inside. There is no space for privacy when new students are being enrolled or other issues being discussed with parents.

Dr. Dyer said the school system has access to a bond fund to help carry out conversion of the building for school needs. He said $1.2 million-$2 million could be spent on initial renovation and some $1 million for such items as moving walls, paint and carpet.

The building was constructed in 1986.

The existing headquarters might be put to use for the needs of the two schools closest to it, officials said.

The Raider Drive building is next to the greenway. Joe Fivas, Cleveland city manager, said one consideration would be for there be shared space with those needing to park to use the greenway.