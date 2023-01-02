Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
Gas Prices Rise 17 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, January 2, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 16.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 17.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.49 on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.99, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.29 while the highest was $6.11, a difference of $3.82 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
January 2, 2022: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
January 2, 2021: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
January 2, 2020: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
January 2, 2019: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
January 2, 2018: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
January 2, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
January 2, 2016: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)
January 2, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
January 2, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
January 2, 2013: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.95, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87.
State of Tennessee- $2.86, up 16.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69.
Huntsville- $2.87, up 14.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73.

"For the first time in two months, the nation's average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition, China's reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China's nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way."
Randy Smith: Vols Will Be Fine With Milton
  • 1/2/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Stealing Personal Hygiene Items Returns Them When Confronted; Woman's Car Not Stolen After All
  • 1/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Hank Williams Stopped In Chattanooga Hours Before His Death
  • 1/2/2023
Black Bear Is Spotted - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/2/2023
Gas Prices Rise 17 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 1/2/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Stealing Personal Hygiene Items Returns Them When Confronted; Woman's Car Not Stolen After All
  • 1/2/2023

Police observed a woman conceal multiple personal hygiene items totaling about $60 in a handbag via video camera at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. As the woman exited the store, she was ... more

Black Bear Is Spotted - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/2/2023

A Penneywood Lane resident, in the city’s East District, reported that a black bear was running around the neighborhood. Police responded and checked the area but did not locate a bear. Police ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 26-Jan. 1: GUFFEY MARSHAL GARRETT W/M 20 MISD OFFICER SMALL SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUIE DRUGS, POSS. FIREARM UNDER 21 SMITH ANIJAH ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/2/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 1/2/2023
Parkridge Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2023
  • 1/1/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Is Skeptical Of FedEx Driver In Budget Truck; Woman Gives Man Only Wearing Underwear Some Pants
  • 1/1/2023
Man Shot On Highland Avenue Late Saturday Night; Potential Suspect Is Arrested
  • 1/1/2023
Weston Wamp Should Make His New County Funded Tahoe Available For 8 Homeless People At Night
  • 12/31/2022
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
2023 - Let's Do This
  • 1/1/2023
Bill Mitchell Is Old School In The Very Best Way
  • 12/30/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/30/2022
Palmer Advances To Semis In Southern Scuffle Wrestling
  • 1/1/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Will Be Fine With Milton
  • 1/2/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols' Defense Comes Up Heroic In Orange Bowl
  • 12/31/2022
Iowa Records First Music City Bowl Shoutout Over Kentucky
  • 1/1/2023
Mocs Dominate Mercer In 80-51 Win
  • 12/31/2022
John Shearer: Seeing Chattanooga As A Preservationist And Conservationist
  • 12/30/2022
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Wreath Matching Program
  • 12/28/2022
Jerry Summers: Train A Coming?
  • 1/2/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
Scenic City Shakespeare Receives Arts Education Community Learning Grant To Create Puppetry Program
  • 12/31/2022
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
  • 12/29/2022
The Mountain Opry Has New Year’s Eve Bluegrass Show
  • 12/30/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
  • 12/30/2022
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
  • 12/28/2022
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
  • 12/27/2022
Weston Wamp Should Make His New County Funded Tahoe Available For 8 Homeless People At Night
  • 12/31/2022
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
2023 - Let's Do This
  • 1/1/2023
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
  • 12/28/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
Gas Prices Drop 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/26/2022
100 Townhomes, 7 New Homes Planned At East Brainerd Road, Fuller Road
  • 12/31/2022
18 Townhomes Planned For 7300 Block Of Old Cleveland Pike
  • 12/31/2022
Derek English: Thanks For A Great 2022, And Looking Towards 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Life Care Center Of Cleveland Provides Outpatient Therapy To Associates
  • 12/28/2022
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Scenic River Status Sought For North Chickamauga Creek Gorge
  • 12/29/2022
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
  • 1/2/2023
January Speakers Discuss Christian Topics Of Snake Handling, Environmentalism & Dietary Rules At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 12/29/2022
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
  • 12/29/2022
Mary Lynne Wynne
  • 1/2/2023
Jerry Botts
  • 1/2/2023
Janice Elizabeth “Jan” Nelson
  • 1/2/2023
Allen, Stephanie Jean Quinn (Dunlap)
  • 1/2/2023
Rice, Leota Stinnett (Cleveland)
  • 1/2/2023
White, Shirley Ann Harrison (Benton)
  • 1/2/2023