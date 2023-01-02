Police Say Jarvis Suggs Shot His Brother, Gregory Suggs, Multiple Times In New Year's Eve Murder

Police said Jarvis C. Suggs shot his brother, 28-year-old Gregory Suggs, multiple times in a New Year's Eve murder in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue.

Jarvis Suggs, 23, was charged with criminal homicide.

Witnesses said Jarvis Suggs said he didn't care if Gregory was his brother. He then pulled out a gun from a jacket pocket and began shooting.

The witnesses said as Gregory Suggs lay dying that Jarvis Suggs apologized to him multiple times.

Gregory Suggs was found by police lying on his back. He died after being taken to the hospital.

Police said Jarvis Suggs remembered many details of that day, but could not recall the shooting. He said he became so angry that he blacked out. He did say it was likely that he was the one who shot his brother.